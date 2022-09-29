The highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones have already bagged several certifications. Getting approval from these websites is usually a sign that the certified device is headed to the market soon. The Galaxy S23 lineup is no exception.

In other words, it is safe to assume that Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The upcoming lineup includes the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the design and some details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have been leaked.

Now, SmartPrix has teamed up with renowned leaker Onleaks to give us our first glimpse into the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's outward appearance. Notably, the upcoming smartphone appears to adopt the same design as its predecessor. In other words, the impending Galaxy S23 Ultra bears a striking resemblance to the current-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy S23 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event if everything goes as planned. The device is tipped to draw inspiration from the Galaxy Note for its layout. Moreover, the recently-leaked renders suggest it will sport a 6.8-inch curved display with a hole-punch cutout for the front shooter.

The right edge will feature the power and volume buttons, while the USB Type-C port will be available at the bottom. Also, there's a speaker grille at the bottom. We can also see the S Pen slot in the leaked design renders. The SIM slot is also positioned at the bottom edge. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear camera setup is similar to the S22 Ultra's camera module on the back.

The left side of the rear panel features three cutouts, with a couple of more cutouts next to them. The sensors on the left protrude over the back panel, unlike the sensors on the right side. Moreover, the metal frame of the upcoming smartphone will reportedly be larger than its precursor. The dimensions of the S23 Ultra are said to be 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8mm.

To recap, the S22 Ultra measures 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm. According to past leaks, the handset will sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. Upfront, it will house a 40MP selfie camera. The device will come with a 200MP rear-mounted shooter as well. Aside from this, it will feature 12MP ultrawide and two 12MP telephoto lenses on the back.

Under the hood, it will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, some regions are likely to get the Exynos 2300 SoC-backed model. Furthermore, the smartphone will use a 5000mAh battery to draw its juices. This cell could support 25W wired fast charging. Lastly, the handset is likely to run Android 13 OS with a layer of One UI 5.0 on top.