Some Pixel fans are waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the upcoming Pixel 7 series smartphones. The hype around the next Pixel devices has led to several leaks and speculations lately.

The much-awaited Google Pixel 7 series comprises Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. A few reliable leakers have already shed light on what the next-gen Pixel smartphones have to offer in terms of specs.

Now, a report by 91mobiles has revealed the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's complete design ahead of launch. For those unaware, the search engine giant will be hosting a hardware launch event on October 6.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Buds Pro at the impending event. In the meantime, the American tech firm has left no stone unturned to create excitement around its upcoming products.

In line with this, Google has been sharing teasers that have revealed key details about the Pixel 7 series. Taking things up a notch, reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared the Google Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro design renders with 91mobiles.

To recap, Google first showed off the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones at the I/O 2022 event in May. The two devices will succeed the last year's Pixel 6 lineup. The next Pixel series smartphones will reportedly get an improved camera setup. Also, they are said to offer superior performance as compared to their predecessors.

The Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro will be the first flagship smartphones from Google to arrive in the Indian market since the Pixel 3. However, there is barely any notable difference between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6 lineup as far as the front panel is concerned.

The phones feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front shooter. Furthermore, symmetrically slim bezels encompass all four sides of the handsets. Notably, the Pro variant comes with slightly curved edges. The right side houses the volume and power buttons.

The rear panel accommodates a horizontal camera visor. This camera setup houses two sensors on the Pixel 7 and three sensors on the Pixel 7 Pro model. Furthermore, there's an LED flash on the back panel.

The camera module slightly protrudes over the rear panel, which is completely flat. The leaked renders show the Pixel 7 in Mint Green, Black, and White colour options. The Pixel 7 Pro can be seen in Hazel, White, and Black colourways.