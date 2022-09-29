Samsung is reportedly planning to change the Galaxy S23 series launch date. Earlier reports suggest the next-generation flagship will go official in 2023. Instead, it appears the Korean smartphone giant is prepping to launch the Galaxy S22 series successor later this year.

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the Xiaomi 13 series will break cover in November. Likewise, Vivo X90 Pro+ and the OnePlus 11 Pro 5G smartphones are tipped to debut before the end of 2022. Now, a report by ET News suggests Samsung fans might not have to wait until next year to get their hands on the Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

According to the South Korean news outlet, Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones will arrive sooner than their rumoured launch date. To recap, the Galaxy S22 lineup went official in February 2022. So, multiple reports indicated that the Galaxy S23 series will launch around February 2023.

However, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra recently bagged China's 3C certification, hinting at their imminent launch. Moreover, a set of official-looking CAD renders of the Galaxy S23 series popped up on the internet not long ago. The leaked renders gave us a glimpse into the devices' awe-inspiring design.

ET News claims an early launch strategy will allow Samsung to tighten its grip on the premium smartphone market. Notably, the company is trying to reduce the gap between the iPhone 14 series and the Galaxy S23 series launch. The report also suggests the Mobile Experience division of Samsung is prepping to unveil the Galaxy S23 series earlier than its precursor.

In fact, the division has already shared a roadmap with the companies it will be partnering up with. Also, it is worth mentioning here that Samsung ordered key components for the Galaxy S23 series earlier than expected. However, the tech behemoth hasn't decided on the exact launch date yet, according to the report. Regardless, the Galaxy S23 lineup could debut during the year-end shopping season.

Rumours are also rife that the Galaxy S23 series launch event will take place around 2 - 3 weeks earlier than its predecessor. On the downside, the upcoming flagship smartphones aren't expected to bring major upgrades over the Galaxy S22 series. Notably, the only significant change will be the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ models.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will pack the same chip under the hood. It is tipped to house a mammoth 200MP primary sensor on the back as well. The rest of the specifications of the upcoming smartphones could be the same as the Galaxy S22 lineup.