The Google Pixel 7 series smartphones launch is right around the corner. Google will unveil the much-awaited handsets at the Made by Google event on October 6.

You can watch the event live on the official Made by Google YouTube channel. The event will also see the launch of the company's first-ever smart wearable, dubbed the Pixel Watch.

For those unaware, the Pixel 6 series successors carry the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro monikers. To recall, the Pixel 7 series duo have already passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Notably, the Geekbench listing gave us an idea about the handsets' performance. Now, the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark.

Both Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pack the latest new Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. The Pro model gained just 801116 points in the AnTuTu benchmark. This is a pretty disappointing performance.

The Tensor G2 that will be powering up the Pixel 7 Pro failed to outperform the older A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 888 chips. Also, this lacklustre performance isn't anywhere close to the performance of new chipsets like the Dimensity 9000 and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Instead, this Tensor G2 chip performance is comparable with Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+ chipsets. However, the upcoming flagship got nearly 85,000 points more than its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro.

This is a sufficiently good generational leap. Besides, we weren't expecting the Pixel 7 series phones to break any benchmark records. The most notable improvement in the chipset department is in the form of image signal processing (ISP).

Also, the new chipset will reportedly boast improved AI abilities and machine-learning abilities. Likewise, the devices are tipped to come with enhanced GPU for superior graphics. However, real-world performance of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones will only be possible after they go official at today's event.

A report by WCCFtech suggests the benchmark applications were probably not updated to support the Tensor G2 correctly. So, we might see improved AnTuTu scores for the Tensor G2 chip in the coming days. However, if the scores remain unchanged, Pixel 7 series owners could face huge disappointment.