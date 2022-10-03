Google is gearing up to host its much-awaited launch event on October 6. The American tech firm will be unveiling its Pixel 7 series smartphones at the event. The upcoming lineup includes the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones.

Google recently confirmed the Pixel 7 series smartphones are headed to the Indian market. The company also announced the Pixel 7 duo would go up for pre-order in the country on October 6 at 9:30 AM. Now, the full spec sheet of the upcoming smartphones has surfaced online.

Noted leakster Yogesh Brar has shared the complete spec sheet of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. For those unaware, the Pixel 7 Pro will be a more premium offering than the standard Pixel 7. So, it will sport a larger 6.7-inch LTPO display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The base model will feature a 6.3-inch screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, the standard Pixel 7 will be available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options. The Pro model, on the other hand, will come in Obsidian, Snow, as well as a Hazel colour option.

In the photography department, the vanilla model will get two cameras on the back. Both Pixel 7 series phones will have a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the Pro model will feature an additional 48MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom support.

Moreover, the Pro model will get a myriad of useful features, including movie motion blur and real tone. Also, it will support up to 30x zoom and macro focus. Regrettably, the vanilla model will not bring macro focus support.

The standard model will offer just 8x high-res zoom. There's a 10.8MP shooter on the front for capturing selfies and video calling. This front shooter supports 4K video recording.

Both handsets will come with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage options. The Pixel 7 will ship with 8GB of RAM, and the Pro model will have 12GB of RAM. According to the leaked spec sheet, both Pixel 7 series phones will deliver 24+ hours of battery life. The devices will support wired and wireless fast charging.

The base Pixel 7 will reportedly use a 4700mAh battery to draw its juices. However, the Pro model will get a larger 5000mAh battery. The two upcoming smartphones reportedly support 30W fast charging.

Under the hood, the Pixel 7 series smartphones will pack the new Tensor G2 SoC. Also, they will come with a Titan M2 security chip. Lastly, the handsets could carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.