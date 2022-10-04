The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been making a lot of appearances online in the form of leaks lately. Amid the lack of an official confirmation, key specs and renders of the much-awaited flagship series have surfaced online. These leaked renders have given us a glimpse into the design of the three Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

Also, the latest leaks suggest the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will bring notable upgrades over their predecessors. For instance, the non-Ultra models will have significant advancements in battery capacities. Now, a report by GalaxyClub has divulged more vital pieces of information regarding the Galaxy S23 series' battery capacities.

According to the GalaxyClub report, the Galaxy S23+ will use a 4,700 mAh battery to draw its juices. Notably, the Galaxy S22+ packs a slightly more diminutive 4,600 mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, just like its predecessor.

Regrettably, details about the base Galaxy S23 model's battery capacity are still scarce. However, the base model will likely come with a larger battery size than the standard Galaxy S22 model. Also, the report claims Samsung will equip the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ with a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could get the same ultra-wide lens. This is primarily because the Korean smartphone giant wants to focus more on the 200MP camera. This mammoth sensor will reportedly appear on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear panel.

Samsung will probably host a launch event in early 2023 to unveil the Galaxy S23 series. Some reports suggest the Galaxy S23 series launch will be pushed back by three weeks as compared to the Galaxy S22 series.

However, we might have to wait for about a month or two before Samsung officially announces the exact launch date. It will also be interesting to see how the company will price the Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

To recap, the Samsung 2022 foldable flagships carry the same price tag as their predecessors in some markets. However, the current economic circumstances could increase the price of Samsung's next flagship offerings.