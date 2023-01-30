Thanks to its powerful hardware, excellent cameras, and high-quality construction, the Google Pixel 6a has established itself as one of the best low-cost Android smartphones around. With the substantial discounts recently, Google's newest offering is a no-brainer for anyone looking for a cheap phone with power that rivals flagship models.

The Pixel 7a from this year will probably be influenced by the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from last year. Google's most recent flagship products are its best to date, putting the next A-series product on track to be a high-end budget hit. Here is everything that is currently known about the Google Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a specs, design rumours

While it is expected that the upcoming Pixel 7a will be somewhat similar in design to the Pixel 7 in the same manner that the Pixel 6a resembled the Pixel 6, a few unexpected design speculations are circulating.

If rumours are correct, the Pixel 7a might feature a ceramic body, which would make it the first Pixel device to do so, according to Android Police. That would be a big improvement over earlier A-series cars, which frequently had plastic bodies, and even the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro employ glossy glass instead of ceramic. Considering that Google already confirmed the Pixel Tablet would have a nano-ceramic body back at Made By Google 2022, there is reason to believe these reports.

When it comes to specs, there are reports saying that the upcoming Pixel device codenamed Lynx, which is now believed to be the Pixel 7a, will feature a hole-punch screen, a 50MP camera with a periscope lens, and a Tensor G2 processor. Given that the Pixel 6a ships with a first-gen Tensor CPU, which made its debut with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Tensor G2's inclusion is also expected from the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a will enable wireless charging, a low-power 5W chip ideal for charging earbud cases, according to developer Kuba Wojciechowski. A leaked pre-production device shows that the upcoming phone will have a 90Hz display, which is perhaps the biggest improvement of the series.

If the Pixel 7a is this rumoured "Lynx" gadget, it sounds like it will utilize a Qualcomm-branded modem. Along with the ceramic shell, that is a significant departure from the Samsung modems of the previous two Pixel generations, making it sound like an even better choice than the ordinary Pixel 7. Someone who managed to get their hands on an early Pixel 7a found out it features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Google Pixel 7a release date, price

Although no trustworthy rumours about the Pixel 7a have surfaced as of yet, it's possible to make some educated assumptions about its cost and release date. By maintaining the pricing of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro the same as its predecessors, Google has decided to lessen the strain on consumers' wallets this year, a strategy that it is likely to employ when it comes to the Pixel 7a pricing.

A leaked roadmap with intentions for the following several Pixel generations also supports this assumption. Fans can expect the Pixel 7a to be priced around $449/£399 as Google's upcoming affordable smartphone will likely maintain its current price despite the increase in specs.

The Pixel 6a and Pixel 5a were released in July 2022 and August 2021, respectively. If this trend persists, buyers should be prepared to wait a few months before the Pixel 7a becomes available in the latter half of this year.