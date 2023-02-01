Fans should not expect the Google Pixel 8 to be coming out any time soon considering that Google just recently launched the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. However, rumours and speculations about the next generation of Pixel phones have started cropping up. Here's what is known so far about the upcoming smartphone.

Google Pixel 8 release window

There is still no word on the Google Pixel 8's official release date. But given that every Pixel flagship has been unveiled in October, it seems safe to assume that the Pixel 8 series will follow suit and will also be launched in October 2023, according to Tech Advisor.

This estimate also roughly coincides with a Pixel product roadmap obtained by Android Authority. In that roadmap, it was suggested that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro would launch "later in 2023."

Pixel 8 specs and features

Considering that the Pixel 8 release date is still a long way off, not much is known about the phone's features, designs, and new components. However, some rumours have been making their rounds such as the chipsets that will be powering Google's upcoming smartphone.

New processor

Various rumours are saying the upcoming Pixel 8 will be powered by the all-new Tensor G3 chip, which is reportedly already being tested. Google's third-gen custom chipset, codenamed Zuma, is based on the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 processor, according to Android Police. With the more powerful processor, fans can expect improved efficiency and enhanced overall performance from the upcoming smartphone.

Google Pixel 8 resolution

The Google Pixel 8 Pro seems to be the smartphone codenamed Husky, which will feature a 2822x1344p resolution. On the other hand, the slightly smaller Pixel 8, codenamed Shiba, will sport a 2268x1080p resolution.

If these rumours are true, both models will have reduced resolution compared to the current Pixel 7 phones. "That could point toward a new design for both phones or, more likely, a reduction in size," Android Police noted.

Google Pixel 8 could be a ceramic phone

Previous rumours stated that Google experimenting with a ceramic phone, which now appears to be the Pixel 7a. However, it can't be ruled out that the upcoming phones might also be partly made of ceramics as "it would make more sense to see a high-end material like ceramic appear on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro."