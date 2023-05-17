After floating around the rumour mill for a while, the highly anticipated Google Pixel Fold has gone up for preorders. Google pulled back the curtain on its first-ever foldable phone at Google I/O last week. It will be interesting to see whether the Pixel Fold will dethrone the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the best foldable phone.

Google Pixel Fold preorder

Google gave us our first glimpse into its foldable phone at the recently concluded I/O. However, Pixel fans will have to wait before getting their hands on the American tech giant's maiden foldable phone. According to a Google blog post, the Pixel Fold will launch alongside Android 14 later this year.

In the meantime, you can head straight to the Google Store and preorder the Pixel Fold. The newly launched foldable phone is currently available for preorder only in Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Moreover, you can choose between two eye-catching colour options including Porcelain and Obsidian in the United States.

On top of that, Google is offering some nice freebies when you place your order from the Google Store. Notably, you can get a free Google Pixel Watch that costs $349.99 (about £280) or $399.99 (about £320), depending on whether you select the Bluetooth or LTE version.

In addition to that, you get a couple of free subscriptions to Google services including six months of Google One and three months of YouTube Premium. Alternatively, you can order the Pixel Fold through Amazon. However, the preorder will start on June 20. Those who aren't willing to wait until then can simply get their pre-orders in from Google Store.

How to Preorder the Google Pixel Fold

Go to the Pixel Fold product page and press preorder.

Choose your colour (Porcelain or Obsidian)

Select your storage size. The 256GB model will set you back $1,799 (about £1,440). The 512GB model is only available in Obsidian shade and carries a price tag of $1,919 (about £1536).

Now, choose a carrier. You could only go with Google Fi or preorder an unlocked Pixel Fold at the time of writing.

If you're interested in going with Google's device protection scheme, you can add Preferred Care.

Confirm whether you want a free Pixel Watch with your order and press "Add to Cart."

On the next page, press Go to Cart after selecting any additional accessories you'd like to order.

Hit Proceed to checkout after checking your order summary is correct.

Your order will be confirmed once you complete your payment information.

The Pixel Fold pre-order page suggests Google will start delivering its new foldable phone between June 27 and July 3. So, it is safe to say that June 27 is the first shipping date. The folks at Android Authority believe this could also be the first day the Pixel Fold will become available for purchase in stores.

Google Pixel Fold expected specs

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, the Pixel Fold rumour mill has been in full swing. According to past leaks, the Pixel Fold will sport a 5.8 inch OLED cover display and a 7.6 inch OLED main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate for both screens. Under the hood, the handset will reportedly pack a Tensor G2 chipset.

Pixel Fold on display

🤝

display on Pixel Fold



Pre-order #PixelFold today at the Google Store: https://t.co/kuXUblqh1Q#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yC0Zxoml2c — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 12, 2023

Furthermore, this processor could be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB / 512GB of onboard storage capacity. For optics, it houses a 48MP main camera, 10.8MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor on the back. Upfront, the Pixel Fold features a 9.5MP camera and also an 8MP inner camera. The phone will draw its juice from a 4,821mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging.

New form, same amazing astrophotography 🌙✨#PixelFold’s tabletop mode lets you take truly awesome night time shots without a tripod.



Pre-order Pixel Fold today at the Google Store: https://t.co/gvMARhu2uM pic.twitter.com/XIc4TVlGwr — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 16, 2023

According to an earlier report, the Pixel Fold will offer a disappointing charging speed of 20W via cable. This could be the handset's biggest weakness if the speculation turns out to be true. Still, it will be interesting to see whether Google's foldable phone can outperform the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is expected to arrive in July despite its steep price tag and drawbacks.