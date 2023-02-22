The word on the street is that Google is working on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival, the Pixel Fold. The search engine giant's purported foldable phone has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Some reports suggest the Pixel Fold will go official later this year.

Moreover, the Pixel Fold has been subject to many leaks lately. The foldable phone's alleged specs, performance, and renders have surfaced online. Now, a new piece of vital information regarding the Pixel Fold's weight has popped up on the internet.

The Google Pixel Fold is reportedly heavier than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4. Aside from this, the American tech giant's upcoming foldable phone is expected to pack a larger battery than its Samsung counterpart. Regrettably, it is still unclear how much the battery powering up the Pixel Fold will be.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the Pixel Fold will use a battery closer (but below) to 5,000 mAh for drawing its juices. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 4,400 mAh battery, and the Oppo Find N2 packs a 4,520 mAh cell. The Pixel Fold is expected to get an even bigger battery.

#Google's Pixel Fold is heavier than Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4, but has a bigger battery, sources #exposed



Size of the Pixel Fold has been #exposed, height ~140mm, width under 80mm. pic.twitter.com/bbZnBQSdtx — TiE (@Techinfoeditor) February 21, 2023

If the Pixel Fold's battery is below 5,000 mAh but larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a report by SamMobiles suggests it could be around 4,700 mAh. It is also worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Microsoft Surface Duo, and the Find N2 weigh 263 grams, 250 grams, and 237 grams, respectively. The full specifications of the Pixel Fold have already leaked online.

Recently leaked information suggests the Google Pixel Fold will resemble a small tablet. It will be interesting to see whether Pixel fans will like this form factor. A previously leaked image compares the size of the Pixel Fold in the unfolded form, Oppo Find N2, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Below is a rough comparison of the three phones stacked against each other. OPPO Find N2 in green, Pixel Fold in red, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in blue. pic.twitter.com/v0bJj0CJGX — itnyang (@hyacokr_itnyang) February 21, 2023

When unfolded, the Pixel Fold will switch to a landscape mode like the Oppo Find N2. In other words, the Pixel Fold will not be in portrait mode like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when unfolded.