The Pixel 7 series smartphones from Google continue to gain skyrocketing popularity among Pixel fans. So, the American tech giant would obviously want to take advantage of the booming demand for its latest Pixel devices.

Unsurprisingly, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has confirmed to 91mobiles that Google is working on a new entrant in the Pixel 7 lineup. The mysterious Pixel 7 series device is codenamed G10.

Notably, the Pixel G10 seems to be a Pixel 7 Pro doppelganger. It boasts similar specs as the highest-end model in the Pixel 7 lineup. First, the G10 will reportedly sport a display with a 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution.

The display dimension is 155mm (height) x 71mm (width), according to the report. Interestingly, the 6.7-inch display of the Pixel 7 Pro has the exact same dimensions.

As if that weren't enough, the G10 will reportedly retain the outward appearance of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Also, the round corners, edges, as well as camera cutout of the G10 bear a striking resemblance to the Pixel 7 Pro's front panel. To recap, 9To5Google had previously spotted two Pixel devices with codenames Felix and Lynx.

Both Felix and Lynx were later confirmed to be in the works. However, details about the Pixel G10 are still few and far between.

So, it is safe to assume that the codename G10 alludes to a prototype device that's still in the early stage of development. Also, the G10 could pave the way for the Pixel 7 series successors.

Regrettably, the Google Pixel G10's specifications are a mystery. Still, the 91mobiles report claims Pixel G10 will team up with BOE for its display.

For those unaware, BOE is the same supplier that collaborates with Apple for its iPhone supply chains. Furthermore, Google has allegedly confirmed the G10 will feature Qualcomm-made under-display finger sensors.

In other words, the overall configuration of the Pixel G10 will be similar to the Pixel 7 Pro. Alternatively, the G10 could be a device Google plans to launch in a bid to build hype around the next-generation Pixel devices.