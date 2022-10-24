Still riding high on the success of the Pixel 6 series smartphones, Google unveiled two new smartphones under the Pixel 7 series at the Made by Google 2022 event.

As expected, the Pixel 7 series duo has garnered huge popularity among Google fans. Now, it looks like the American tech giant wants to cash in on the skyrocketing demand for its latest Pixel series smartphones.

In line with this, Google is reportedly prepping to unveil another Pixel 7 series smartphone soon. Dubbed the Pixel 7a, the alleged handset will be Google's latest mid-range offering.

Considering both the Pixel 7 series smartphones boast excellent features and specs, there are a lot of expectations from the Pixel 7a as well.

To recap, the Pixel 7 Pro scored pretty high on the DxOMark camera and display tests. Now, a report by GSM Arena suggests Google is working on a more pocket-friendly Pixel 7 series smartphone.

The latest leak comprises screenshots of Amazon's mobile app. Apparently, Google has been sending out invitations to a mailing list to update its subscribers about the Pixel 6a successor.

Interestingly, the event is referred to as a "Google Pixel 7a Family." This is a major sign that there will be multiple variants in the offing. This could include 5G-ready and non-5G models.

Earlier reports indicate the search engine giant is also gearing up for the launch of a Pixel 7 Mini variant. Notably, the new leaks mention the launch of "Google Pixel 7a and Watch."

This speculation isn't likely to come to fruition since the Pixel Watch has already been launched. Still, the Amazon listing could be an indication that a single configuration of Pixel 7a is slated to launch soon.

However, the Amazon listing does not specifically mention that the Pixel 7a will be unveiled. To recap, the Pixel 6a went official in July after the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Google will bring the Pixel 7a into the market with a new Tensor chip and an all-new design for the visor camera setup.

According to a new rumour, the Pixel 7a will launch in 2023. The same rumour suggests Google has already ordered a whopping 4 million of the A-series phone.