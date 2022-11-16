Google unveiled its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed Pixel Watch, during the Made by Google event last month. The company's maiden smart wearable continues to garner popularity among Pixel fans.

The American tech giant is now rolling out an update for the Pixel Watch companion app for the first time. This update brings a slew of major fixes and upgrades to the Google Pixel Watch app.

Dubbed November 2022 Pixel Watch app update, the recently rolled-out update boasts a myriad of improvements as well. Google has focused primarily on three aspects to offer superior Fitbit experiences and integration.

First off, the App's home screen now features the Fitbit integration setting. Also, the update has simplified the setup process from within the app. So, you can even access the Fitbit sync information directly from the home screen.

This one-tap setup process enables you to start quickly. This will allow you to use the Pixel Watch with Fitbit services and devices more efficiently.

Aside from some notable functional improvements, the first Pixel Watch update comprises a few bug fixes. The latest version of the Pixel Watch app has build number 1.0.0.477318422.

Also, you can now access a 3D tutorial of the Pixel Watch under the Tips & support section of the app. For those unaware, this tutorial was previously available only during the initial setup.

The tutorial shows how you can take full advantage of the Pixel Watch features. Now, you can quickly access the 3D tutorial in case you get confused about these features.

The newly rolled-out update will fix issues related to the eSIM setup process as well. However, it is unclear whether users had problems setting up the eSIM on the Pixel Watch.

It looks like Google probably wanted to fix some minor glitches in the eSIM setup process with the latest update. The Pixel Watch app was made available on the Play Store ahead of the smartwatch's official unveiling.

Google is rolling out the first update to the app just a month after its debut. Notably, all Pixel Watch users will get the new app version.