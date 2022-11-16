It looks like Samsung is on the verge of unveiling a new smartphone dubbed Galaxy A14 5G. This 5G-ready smartphone will reportedly carry a reasonable price tag.

The Korean smartphone giant could also be prepping to unveil another A-series phone with the Galaxy A54 5G moniker. However, details about the purported handset are still few and far between.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has made its appearance online in the form of leaked design renders.

Reliable tipster OnLeaks has shared the Galaxy A54 5G smartphone's official-looking design renders with 91mobiles. Notably, the recently leaked images give us a glimpse of the handset from all sides.

The Galaxy A54 5G appears to draw inspiration from the upcoming Galaxy S23 series for its design. For instance, the purported Galaxy A53 5G successor houses three rear-mounted cameras like the Galaxy S23 lineup.

While the back panel doesn't feature a camera module, we can see three circular cutouts that will probably house the camera sensors. Interestingly, the Galaxy S23 is also expected to feature a similar camera setup on the back.

Furthermore, the rear panel appears to curve into the device's flat frame. The screen features a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The phone has a thick chin and fairly slim bezels surrounding the display.

The alleged leaked image of the Galaxy A54 5G confirms the presence of the power and volume buttons on the right edge. Likewise, the bottom edge accommodates a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port.

Regrettably, the phone doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy A54 5G will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Past leaks suggest the device will use a 5100mAh battery to draw its juices. For optics, it is likely to feature a 50MP main camera sensor on the back.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A54 5G might run Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5.0 on top. Other key details about the Galaxy A54 5G are still scarce.