Apple brought a myriad of awe-inspiring features to its latest iPhone models. Emergency services are one of the most notable features that iPhone 14 users can take advantage of.

Now, iPhone 14 users in Canada and the US can access emergency services even if there's no cellular and Wi-Fi coverage available.

Apple started rolling out its Emergency SOS via Satellite service on Tuesday, November 15. Much to the non=Pro iPhone 14 users' relief, the feature isn't limited to just the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro models.

In other words, users of all four iPhone 14 models will be able to send messages to emergency services via a satellite connection. This feature will come in handy when iPhone 14 users are outside of a cellular range.

Next month, the American tech giant will roll out this feature to iPhone 14 users in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France. To use the feature, you first need to answer a questionnaire comprising pieces of vital information.

For instance, you need to mention the kind of emergency, the number of people that need help, and other details. These details will be sent directly to the emergency services in the form of text.

Alternatively, Apple's centers will contact emergency services that can't receive a text on the user's behalf. However, rescuers might require more information regarding the situation.

This feature enables you to send and receive multiple messages without breaking a sweat although satellite data is low bandwidth. The Cupertino-based tech firm uses compression to shrink text messages by 300 per cent.

However, it is worth mentioning here that it takes about 15 seconds to transmit the message. The transmission process will take less time if you have a clear view of the sky.

Also, if you have set up a Medical ID, the iPhone 14 can transmit it to emergency services. This information will help first responders to know about your health conditions and prepare for any potential issues.

Apple iPhone 14 allows you to have up to 10 iMessage emergency contacts as well. These contacts will receive a transcript of your emergency message.

The latest iPhone will show how you can connect with a satellite with some manual aiming. Also, you can use the satellite connectivity feature to share your location with friends and family via Find My's new feature.

It is worth mentioning here that you need to run iOS 16.1 or later to be able to use the satellite features. Regrettably, you can't access the satellite features if you bought the iPhone 14 model from Macao, Hong Kong, or China.

Also, the feature will probably not work above 62-degree latitude. Those who purchased iPhone 14 before Apple rolled out the satellite SOS service, can avail of the feature for free for two years.