Google took the wraps off the Pixel 7 series smartphones at its Made by Google event last month. The recently unveiled Pixel 7 lineup comprises a base Pixel 7 and a 7 Pro smartphone.

The Pixel 7 series duo continues to garner huge popularity among Pixel fans. Now, it looks like Google is planning to take advantage of the skyrocketing demand for its latest Pixel series phones.

Notably, the American tech behemoth is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable phone. Dubbed Google Pixel Fold, the company's upcoming handset has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now.

Also, the purported Google Pixel Fold has popped up on the internet in the form of leaked renders. The latest Google Pixel Fold renders have been shared by FrontPageTech.

The recently surfaced renders give us a glimpse into the device's awe-inspiring design. The report also sheds some light on the Google Pixel Fold phone's expected price and release date.

On the downside, the report does not divulge the Google Pixel Fold's key specifications. Nevertheless, the renders reveal the Pixel Fold will adopt an Oppo Find N-like design.

In other words, the Pixel Fold will fit in your pocket. Also, the images showcase a cover display with a punch-hole design. Moreover, they show a horizontal camera bar on the back panel and a screen that folds inwards.

Interestingly, the Pixel Fold seems to draw inspiration from the Pixel 7 series as far as design is concerned. The cover display houses a 9.5MP front-mounted shooter.

There's a 9.5MP selfie camera on the inside. Moreover, thicker bezels encompass the inner foldable screen. The source claims there are two prototypes.

One of the two prototypes features a camera on the inside, whereas the other prototype does not have an inner camera. The speakers are placed on the top and bottom edges of the foldable device.

The power button that doubles up as a fingerprint scanner is located on the right edge. Likewise, the bottom edge features a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The camera bar on the back appears to have rounded edges, unlike the rear camera setup of the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel Fold has two camera sensors and dual LED flash units on the back.

The latest leaks suggest the Pixel Fold carries the codename Felix. Also, the Google Pixel Fold will reportedly retail for $1,799, It will come in Chalk White and Obsidian Black colour options.

Lastly, the Pixel Fold could break cover during Google's next developer conference in May 2023.