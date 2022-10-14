Google has started shipping its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed Pixel Watch, to customers, and the pre-order period has finally ended. The official Pixel Watch watch faces are already available for download on third-party websites.

These awe-inspiring watch faces for Google's smart wearable are also compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 3. As a result, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 5 series smartwatches can now get Pixel Watch faces, much to the delight of Samsung smartwatch users.

Notably, the Pixel Watch faces are available via APKMirror. So, loyal Samsung fans can now get a Pixel Watch experience without ditching the Galaxy Watch lineup's superior hardware.

So, without further ado, let's check out how you can install Pixel Watch faces on Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series. Now, it is worth mentioning here that 9to5Google's Max Weinbach has uploaded the APKs on APKMirror.

How To Install Pixel Watch Faces On Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5 Series

Set up ADB on your PC

Tap the build number seven times to enable Developer Options on Pixel Watch

Enable ADB Debugging and Debug over Wi-Fi in developer options

Check and note down the watch's IP address

Type adb connect "IP Address" in the terminal

Download Google Watch faces from APKMirror

Trace the file you downloaded via the terminal, and copy-paste this command:

adb install '.com.google.android.wearable.watchface.rwf_1.0.0.449651944-10243431_minAPI30(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk'

Long press on the current watch face, then go to Add watch face and then go to Find

Finally, select your favourite Pixel watch face

The Pixel Watch uses Samsung's older chipset. Also, the smartwatch doesn't offer a long battery. So, According to a report by SamMobile suggest, many Galaxy Watch 4/5 users aren't likely to download the Pixel Watch faces.

Nevertheless, the Pixel Watch has taken the tech space by storm after its debut. Also, the unique design of Google's first smartwatch continues to grab some eyeballs.

In fact, some reports claim the Pixel Watch is the best Apple Watch alternative available in the market. Regardless, it will eventually be clear if the Pixel Watch really fits the bill.

In the meantime, Samsung smartwatch users can enjoy the watch faces of the Google smartwatch on their Galaxy Watch 4/5 series.