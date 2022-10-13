The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones will likely hit store shelves next year. The word on the street is that the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series successor will debut in February 2023.

However, the Korean smartphone giant has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation. To recap, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 lineup earlier this year.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 series is tipped to boast an impressive array of features. For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra reportedly uses a robust 5,000mAh battery to draw its juices.

Also, the Ultra model will house a mammoth 200MP main camera. Under the hood, the handset will likely pack a new chipset from Qualcomm.

A picture of the alleged Galaxy S23 Ultra battery popped up on the internet not long ago. The image was shared by tipster Ice Universe on Weibo (via GSM Arena).

Furthermore, the Ultra will reportedly come with an ISOCELL 200MP primary sensor. The phone could retain its predecessor's 10MP periscope sensor. Also, some reports claim it will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a faster fingerprint scanner. However, it is unclear if the fingerprint sensor will sit on the back. Alternatively, the power button could double up as the fingerprint scanner.

The device will probably support 25W fast charging. In other words, the S23 Ultra will have some notable changes over its predecessor.

The S23 Ultra will sport a curved display featuring a hole-punch cutout in the top centre. This cutout is likely to accommodate a 40MP selfie camera. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon recently confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series would get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Aside from this, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to ship 3 million Galaxy S23 FE units in 2023. Likewise, the company could ship about 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million Galaxy S23 Plus, and a whopping 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has reportedly teamed up with Samsung Electronics to manufacture 200MP cameras. The huge camera will be produced in a ratio of 7 to 3. Eventually, Samsung could expand the 200MP camera to other lower-end products.