Just one month after the iPhone 14 series went official, the rumour mill began speculating about the next iPhone series models. As a result, the internet is teeming with all sorts of iPhone 15 series leaks.

Moreover, noted tipsters have been sharing vital pieces of information about the iPhone 14 series successors lately. For instance, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the tech firm will offer exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Likewise, additional details about the next iPhone series models have popped up on the internet. Although the iPhone 15 series is expected to break cover in 2023, details about its exact launch date are still scarce.

Now, the iPhone 15 series release date has allegedly been leaked. Apple is reportedly urging its employees at England's Milton Keynes store to avoid taking vacations during the upcoming fall and holiday seasons.

For those unaware, the Cupertino-based tech giant usually announces new iPhones at this time. Also, the newly announced iPhones go on sale in the same period.

According to a report by MacRumours, store managers are refusing to approve any leave requests between September 15, 2023, October 7, 2023, December 2, 2023, and January 2024. Apparently, the store is prepping for "increased foot traffic" during the aforesaid period.

According to store managers, the instructions originate from the "above the store" level. However, the retail employees do not know exactly where the order comes from. The instructions have been shared in advance to ensure employees are "better equipped for next year."

The memo claims there will be "high-velocity moments" during this period. Meanwhile, Kuo believes Apple is preparing to expand the gap between the iPhone Pro and non-Pro models.

As mentioned earlier, the company is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max with exclusive features. Also, he suggests Apple will adopt a precise product segmentation strategy to boost sales and profits.

Aside from this, Apple wants to increase the number of Pro models that are shipped. As a result, the average asking price of higher-end iPhones will increase.

Past leaks also suggest Apple will rename its high-end iPhone 15 series model. Notably, it will ditch the iPhone 15 Pro Max moniker in favour of the iPhone 15 Ultra.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could rename its products to align them with the company's new naming scheme.