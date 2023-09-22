Google has released Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 for a slew of Pixel devices that are enrolled in the beta program. The stable version of Android 14 is slated to arrive next month alongside the Pixel 8 series of smartphones.

The search giant has rolled out the QPR1 (first Quarterly Platform Release beta) of Android 14 to Pixel phones ahead of the Pixel hardware event, which is set to take place on October 4.

#Google released Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel phones, Tablet, & Fold.



This build carries a version number of (U1B1.230908.003), and it has a security patch date of September 2023#android14 #QPR1Beta1 #Release #BREAKING #GoogleBard #android pic.twitter.com/35k28vlXzf — TiE (@Techinfoeditor) September 20, 2023

If past updates by Google are anything to go by, the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 could see a stable release three months after its rollout. With the latest update, Pixel phones are expected to get a battery charge cycle count.

The recently released Android 14 QPR1 beta gives us an idea of what's in store for the impending Pixel Feature Drop update. According to the release note, the build version number is U1B1.230908.003 and it comprises the September 2023 security patch.

Who can get QPR1 Beta 1?

Users who have enrolled in the Android Beta Program will be able to access this update. Moreover, the release note claims the update boasts several refinements including bug fixes.

Aside from this, Android 14 QPR1 brings major improvements to stability and performance. You can install Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 on any one of the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Alternatively, you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > Software update and get the new software. It is worth noting that the old Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will not receive this update.

Google has warned that swapping SIM cards may lead to a loss in cellular connection since this is an early beta update. Also, the battery level may show 0 per cent in the status bar for a short time.

According to a 9to5 Google report, the Android 14 QPR1 beta adds the ability to access additional battery data in the Settings in addition to the charge level and usage statistics.

Google Pixel phones to show battery cycle counts

Google Pixel devices will reportedly sport a new Battery Information section that will show details like the manufacturing date of the battery and count of charge cycles. These details can be accessed by heading to Settings > About Phone> "Battery Information".

Google Android 14 QPR1 Beta - Battery Charge Cycle Count pic.twitter.com/0RiV7YE4XT — TechDroider (@techdroider) September 21, 2023

Google has a reputation for launching major OS updates in a year and then following that up with QPR1, QPR2, and QPR3 updates.

So, there is a possibility that Android 14's first Quarterly Platform Release could make its official debut in the next three months in the form of the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop. In the meantime, Google has revealed a new 3D logo for Android.