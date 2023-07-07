Google's Pixel Fold was recently put through JerryRigEverything's durability test. To recap, the search giant unveiled its maiden foldable phone at the Google I/O developer conference earlier this year.

The Pixel Fold went up for preorders on June 20, with Google delivering its new foldable phone between June 27 and July 3. However, Google Store recently cancelled some Pixel Fold preorders without informing buyers.

Despite featuring first-generation hardware, the Pixel Fold was expected to garner popularity among Pixel fans. Regrettably, the Pixel Fold isn't expected to be as well built as its counterparts. Nevertheless, Google claims that its foldable phone features the most durable hinge.

Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything fame has put the Pixel Fold through a series of scratch, burn and bend tests to find out how durable is the first foldable phone from Google. While foldable phones have a reputation for being fragile, Samsung's foldable handsets have previously passed through the gruelling durability test without self-destructing.

Google Pixel Fold durability test

The 5.8-inch outer display of the Pixel Fold starts scratching at level six and starts showing deeper grooves at level 7. The internal display starts showing scratches at level two. The folks at 91mobiles point out that the sensitive display couldn't even withstand fingerprint scratches.

The sides, which are made using aluminium, also scratch easily. Although the Pixel Fold's power button, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner, scratches easily, it continues to work fine. During the burn test, the outer display managed to withstand the flame for 16 seconds before turning white.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the outer screen did not recover. The internal display, on the other hand, showed damage after just eight seconds and the phone shut down. Notably, this is the first time a phone has shut down during JerryRigEverything's burn test.

When the Pixel Fold is turned back on, a message stating that the "phone shut down due to overheating" popped up.

Google Pixel Fold bend test

The bend test was the highlight of JerryRigEverything's durability test. Folding the Pixel Fold outward was quite easy, and the screen gave up immediately. The screen dies, but the left part remains slightly visible. As expected, it doesn't fold back properly after this bend test.

Well , the hinge was performing preety great on @ZacksJerryRig's Pixel fold bend test pic.twitter.com/uHUbev64xo — Bishal Adhi (@biishals) July 6, 2023

The YouTuber ends up breaking the phone when he tries to bend it even more. JerryRigEverything points out that the phone is breaking from all sides, but the hinge is still intact. Apparently, Google was right that the Pixel Fold features the most durable hinge.

The SIM tray has the full mailing address of Google

Interestingly, Google mentions its full mailing address in the SIM tray. There's a 5G antenna with a mic hole beside it, which could be mistaken for the SIM tray. Despite taking a beating, the Fold's side-mounted fingerprint reader continues to work.

JerryRigEverything points out that users could accidentally press the power and volume buttons while trying to open the inner folding screen. The Fold carries an IPX rating for water resistance, but not dust. Still, the Pixel Fold does a remarkable job of keeping the dirt out during the durability test.

Did the Pixel Fold pass the durability test?

Google claims the hinge of the Pixel Fold opens flat, up to 180 degrees. However, the foldable phone only opened to about 179 degrees during the test. Moreover, the device doesn't have a lockout to prevent backward bending. This led to fractures along the antenna lines.

Since some Pixel Fold users are likely to force the hinge all the way open, there's a possibility people will end up breaking their phones by bending them. So, those who are interested in buying the Pixel Fold are advised to check out JerryRigEverything's durability test video.

It is also important to keep the Pixel Fold away from heat. Aside from this, do not test Google's marketing claims for the Pixel Fold's 180-degree lay-flat hinge. So, it looks like Google has learned little from Samsung's foldable phones that came before the Fold. Overall, it is safe to say that the Pixel Fold failed the JerryRigEverything durability test.