The rivalry between late-night hosts is heating up, and it seems Greg Gutfeld is ready to capitalise on a recent stumble by his competitor. After Jimmy Kimmel's recent setback, chatter is swirling around Gutfeld's next move.

Is the Fox News personality plotting a brand-new show to truly 'cash in' on the moment, or is this just another chapter in their ongoing feud? The stage is set for a significant shake-up in the world of US late-night television.

The Glee Behind Kimmel's Suspension

Following Jimmy Kimmel's brief suspension, Greg Gutfeld senses an opportunity. He is reportedly planning to leverage the drama to gain a major profit, according to sources speaking with the National Enquirer.

ABC's parent company, Disney, removed Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the broadcast schedule after the 57-year-old host commented on the killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a move that was previously reported.

Jimmy Kimmel’s full comments on Charlie Kirk which led to his show being taken off air indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ctg7LL8HWL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

When the programme returned to filming seven days on, several ABC affiliates initially refused to broadcast it, though they eventually gave in.

Everybody stop what you’re doing and watch this.



Greg Gutfeld just shut down liberals who are portraying Jimmy Kimmel as the victim and melting down over his suspension for lying about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



“It's great, even in death, Charlie keeps winning debates.”… pic.twitter.com/w8rWGuuqF9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2025

The 61-year-old Gutfeld! host, who works for Fox News, is keeping a sharp eye on the affair, deciding how to benefit from late-night television's shifting environment.

An insider claims that, 'Greg's been riding the rightward shift in the nation's political leanings to his advantage. He also knows that the traditional late-night shows are dying, with ratings declining for all of his competitors.'

Says the insider, 'The way he sees it, his politics make him the flavour of the moment — and he intends to use that to line his pockets.'

Smug and Ready to Cash In

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gutfeld backed ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel, quipping, 'I hate to tell you, buddy, but the guy who shot and killed Charlie Kirk was more likely a fan of yours.' This remark simply intensified the already bitter, ongoing rivalry between them.

GREG GUTFELD: “I do think Jimmy Kimmel should be back on the air, at least to explain himself, even though he and all the other pieces of **** spent years putting targets on our backs.”



“Maybe that’s what Charlie Kirk would want - he did platform his haters.” pic.twitter.com/Cy8aj1eCcf — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 20, 2025

The insider noted, 'Greg being Greg, he's all about using this situation to his advantage.' The source also maintained, 'He really thinks Kimmel's comedown is a prime opportunity for him!'

According to insiders, other Fox employees are certainly happy to see Kimmel humbled; however, they note Gutfeld's delight is purely for his own benefit.

The insider elaborated, 'He's bragging about how great he is compared to the other hosts. He really believes his own hype. He's walking around feeling very smug and important and looking to cash in.'

The Two-Show Empire

Gutfeld currently hosts two highly rated programmes on Fox News. In addition to his eponymous show, he co-anchors The Five alongside Dana Perino and Jesse Watters, with Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. alternating as co-hosts.

The insider concluded, 'Maybe he'll even add another show to his impressive résumé. There's nothing he can't do, in his mind at least.'

With Gutfeld using every ratings win and every Kimmel misstep to fuel his own surging ambition, the late-night landscape is more volatile than ever. Gutfeld's calculated strategy is to aggressively exploit his rival's troubles, viewing the current climate as a chance to cement his legacy.

His constant boasting and self-belief make one thing clear: Gutfeld sees late-night as a fierce political and financial battlefield, and he intends to leverage every controversy until his Fox News empire is untouchable.

Ultimately, what happens next on Fox News — and whether he secures that third major programme — will permanently define the political comedy war. He is determined to be the last man standing.