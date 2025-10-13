Country icon Reba McEntire is back in the spotlight after reports of behind-the-scenes tension with fellow stars Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson following their high-profile performance of 'Trailblazer' at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas.

No outlet has verified this tension, and none of the artists have publicly commented on the dispute, if any.

Collaboration At The ACM Awards

The speculation comes months after McEntire, 69, Lambert, 40, and Wilson, 32, shared the stage at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, performing their collaboration Trailblazer. The moment was widely celebrated as a meeting of three generations of country talent. The single, performed live at the ceremony in Texas, was promoted as a tribute to women who continue to push boundaries within the genre.

Footage and photos from the event showed all three singers sharing the stage equally, with McEntire leading some vocal sections and Wilson and Lambert taking turns in others. Their joint appearance marked one of the most talked-about performances of the night.

What The Reports Claim

According to The National Enquirer, unnamed insiders allege that McEntire's 'bossy' approach and commanding personality have caused friction with her collaborators. The outlet claims Lambert and Wilson felt 'overshadowed' during promotional appearances for Trailblazer and that McEntire 'took centre stage' in media coverage following the awards show.

The same report suggests the tension extended to McEntire's work as a coach on The Voice US, where she currently appears alongside Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. The publication alleged that McEntire's take-charge style has occasionally 'ruffled feathers' among co-stars.

However, none of the artists mentioned McEntire, Lambert, or Wilson has publicly commented on the story. No credible outlet, including People, Billboard, or CMT, has reported any verified dispute.

Reba's Reputation And Career Standing

McEntire's reputation as one of country music's most accomplished performers is well established. Over her five-decade career, she has earned 16 ACM Awards, two Grammy wins, and widespread respect for mentoring younger artists. She has long championed women in country music and frequently collaborates across generations, including with Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and now Wilson and Lambert.

Industry insiders often describe McEntire as a perfectionist with a strong work ethic that has helped her remain one of Nashville's most recognisable figures. Her involvement with The Voice has also introduced her to a younger television audience, reinforcing her role as both a performer and a mentor.

What's Confirmed And What's Speculation

While The National Enquirer has reported alleged 'friction' among the trio, these claims remain unverified. There is no public evidence of tension, and the artists continue to promote their respective projects.

McEntire is preparing for a new series of The Voice episodes and several tour appearances through 2026. Lambert is launching a North American tour, and Wilson is planning her upcoming wedding while completing international tour dates.

For now, the talk of a feud appears to stem solely from anonymous tabloid sources with no statements, actions, or official reports suggesting discord between the three country stars.