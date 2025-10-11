For years, Simon Cowell was the formidable figure whose sharp tongue could make or break aspiring pop stars. His cutting remarks made contestants tremble, but following a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, fans are cowering for an entirely different reason.

The public's focus has shifted from his professional judgment to his personal appearance, with sources telling The National ENQUIRER that his shockingly 'filled and Botoxed' face has sparked widespread concern. The music mogul, once known for his distinctive features, is now at the centre of a debate over a look that many feel has gone too far into the realm of cosmetic enhancement.

Friends Fear He's Gone Too Far

The alarm isn't just coming from the public; insiders report that the 66-year-old America's Got Talent judge has his own friends deeply worried. The consensus within his inner circle is that his obsession with surgery is spiralling out of control, erasing the very face that became famous worldwide. 'He doesn't even look like Simon Cowell anymore', one exasperated pal lamented.

The friend pointed to specific, unsettling changes, noting, 'His cheeks look overly plump, his forehead wrinkles in that weird way that suggests Botox, and his eyes don't crinkle at the corners and are unnaturally line-free'. The absence of natural signs of ageing, like crow's feet, has created a strangely smooth and artificial look that his friends find jarring.

'People around him are whispering that he's spending way too much time at the surgeon's and needs to put a stop to it now and bring back the crow's feet before he becomes completely unrecognisable', the source added, highlighting a fear that he is chasing a version of youth that is ultimately making him look like a stranger.

Viewers Voice Their Shock

The reaction from longtime fans has been just as intense. After his interview aired, social media was flooded with comments from viewers struggling to recognise the man on their screens. The dramatic change was impossible for many to ignore. 'What on earth has he done to his face?' one bewildered viewer commented, echoing a common sentiment of disbelief and shock.

The commentary quickly moved beyond surprise to outright mockery. One particularly blunt fan posted online, expressing a mix of affection and dismay: 'I like Simon but he's getting weirder and weirder to look at. He's morphing into a chipmunk. Those teeth are horrendous'. This 'chipmunk' comparison, likely referring to his seemingly overfilled cheeks, became a recurring theme in the online discourse as viewers dissected how the cosmetic procedures have drastically altered his facial proportions.

A Surgeon's Expert Opinion

To understand what might be behind this transformation, The ENQUIRER consulted Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr Robert H. Cohen of robertcohenmd.com. While he has not personally treated Simon, Dr Cohen offered his expert analysis based on Cowell's public appearance. 'He may have had some minimally invasive work to augment and lift his mid-face — such as using a filler like Voluma, possibly combined with a thread lifting technique', he explained.

Furthermore, Dr Cohen believes Botox is a key component. 'Regular small amounts of Botox may be used to achieve a smooth forehead and brow', he adds. The surgeon also pointed to changes in Cowell's lower face, suggesting a meticulous effort to redefine his jaw. 'It appears that he may have used a filler to tighten his chin and Botox to snatch his jawline with a Nefertiti technique', a procedure named after the Egyptian queen known for her elegant jawline.