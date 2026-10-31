US exorcist Bob Larson has claimed that people who believed they became possessed by demons after using ChatGPT and other AI chatbots sought his help, describing the alleged cases in a Daily Mail interview.

Larson rose to prominence in the 1980s with a radio programme that brought his ministry to listeners over the telephone. Fans called in for what were presented as 'live' exorcisms.

He subsequently moved into video sessions through Skype and Zoom, and claims to have removed demons from 50,000 people's souls over 50 years.

His warning centres on people searching for love or spiritual answers online, whom he believes can be drawn towards witchcraft and the devil. The accounts he describes do not establish that chatbot use causes demonic possession.

Bob Larson Describes a Chatbot Attachment

Larson told the Daily Mail about a young woman who, in his account, developed an emotional attachment to an unidentified chatbot while looking for love. He described it as a 'love relationship with this thing'.

'I worked with a young woman the other day who was talking to a chatbot, and this thing was pushing her deeper and deeper into very strange types of thoughts, and finally got to the point where it was telling her to commit suicide.'

Larson also linked some people's interactions with chatbots to a desire for contact with a spiritual realm.

'Sometimes it is a connection they make with a voice that speaks to them through ChatGPT or whatever,

'But they are looking to communicate with another realm. They're looking for an answer.'

Online Spiritual Searches Alarm Bob Larson

His concerns extend beyond artificial intelligence to social media and websites offering spiritual guidance. Larson contrasted that online access with the Ouija boards people previously consulted, arguing that the temptation he describes is now easily available online.

He described another woman who visited a 'twin flame' website. The concept presents a person as the other half of somebody else's soul, with the search for a partner taking on a spiritual meaning.

'She followed all they were telling her about how to meet your twin flame, your true love, this spiritual being who will come to you,

'Well, she ended up having sexual demonic experiences, and that completely derailed her life.'

That description reflects Larson's interpretation of the woman's experiences. His account supplies no basis for establishing a supernatural cause.

He believes trauma or dysfunction can precede possession, with some people becoming angry at God and turning towards the occult. These are his religious beliefs rather than a medical assessment of the people he describes.

Bob Larson's Ministry and Medical Safeguards

Larson characterises his work as a Christian ministry involving prayer and commands in Jesus' name to expel demons. He charges clients a set fee for one-hour video sessions, relying on online services to conduct his own work remotely.

Separately, guidance from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops calls for thorough medical, psychological and psychiatric assessments before a person is referred for a major exorcism.

Under Catholic Church rules, a major exorcism may be conducted only by a bishop or a priest with special authorisation from the local bishop. Medical and mental health professionals also contribute to the assessment of alleged possession.