An account that shared unverified claims about how Elon Musk schedules time with his children was reportedly suspended by X on 31 October, prompting fresh accusations of hypocrisy over the platform owner's much-vaunted defence of free speech.

The account, @spacetourist0, alleged that Musk's co-parenting arrangements rely on nannies, assistants and household staff using shared calendar invitations to manage family visits. It further claimed that staff members handle school runs, medical appointments and travel, with each mother allegedly having a designated contact within Musk's team. These claims have not been independently verified.

Musk rejected the characterisation. In a reply on X on 29 October, he wrote: 'This is wrong on many levels. My older 5 children are adults and live independent lives. I see my kids with Claire every other week and kids with Shivon every few days. That's the whole schedule.'

@spacetourist0 This is wrong on many levels. My older 5 children are adults and live independent lives.I see my kids with Claire every other week and kids with Shivon every few days. That’s the whole schedule. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2026

Mystery Over X Account's Sudden Disappearance

The controversy escalated after users reported that the @spacetourist0 account was no longer accessible. Screenshots of the original thread continued to circulate, while critics questioned why an account discussing Musk's family arrangements had apparently disappeared from the platform he owns.

The circumstances surrounding the reported suspension remain unclear. X has not provided a verified public explanation for the action, and there is no independently established evidence that Musk personally ordered it or that the post about his children was the specific reason for the account's reported suspension.

That distinction matters. Musk owns X, but ownership alone does not establish his involvement in an individual enforcement decision. Nevertheless, the reported suspension has raised questions about the platform's moderation practices, particularly given Musk's repeated public advocacy for freedom of expression.

What the Viral Parenting Thread Claimed

The original thread was published on 29 October. In it, the account alleged that Musk's arrangements for seeing his children across several households were managed through a system resembling corporate scheduling.

The account claimed that nannies and assistants coordinated visits through shared calendars and that staff helped organise school pickups, performances, medical appointments and travel. These descriptions remain unverified and have not been independently corroborated.

Holy shit Elon suspended the account https://t.co/XMloFxDn4f — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 31, 2026

One line in the post summarised its criticism: 'The system can schedule the father. The system cannot simulate the father.' The statement questioned whether logistical arrangements could substitute for the everyday involvement associated with parenting. However, it reflected the account's opinion rather than independently verified information about Musk's relationship with his children.

The account attributed its claims to unnamed former staff members, but it did not provide independently verifiable evidence to substantiate their accounts. IBTimes UK has been unable to independently verify the allegations. Musk rejected the overall characterisation of his arrangements but did not specifically address each claim about assistants, calendars and household staff.

Musk's Reply and Rising Privacy Concerns

Musk's response addressed two aspects of the allegations. He said his five older children are adults living independently and described how frequently he sees his children with Claire and Shivon.

His post did not specifically address whether assistants coordinate pickups, appointments or visits, or whether the children's mothers communicate directly with one another or through staff members. Those questions remain unanswered in his public response.

Some users defended Musk, arguing that publishing unverified claims about children's routines and private family arrangements raises legitimate privacy concerns. The debate has consequently extended beyond the allegations themselves to questions about how X applies its moderation and privacy policies.

Users on X and Reddit questioned the circumstances surrounding the reported suspension, with some arguing that the incident raised concerns about whether criticism of Musk receives different treatment on the platform.

Free Speech Pledges Put to the Test

The episode has renewed questions about how X applies its moderation policies. The platform prohibits publishing another person's private information without permission and says it may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing such information. Its enforcement framework also allows it to restrict individual posts or take account-level action in response to policy violations.

There is no independently verified evidence that the @spacetourist0 account was suspended for posting illegal content. X's published privacy policy distinguishes private information from gossip, rumours and allegations, while allowing enforcement against certain disclosures of private information. Whether the original post violated any platform rule remains unclear.

The reported suspension has continued to draw attention to the original allegations. Users have shared screenshots of the thread, while Musk's response, particularly his description of the arrangements as 'the whole schedule', has become a central part of the online debate.

Whether X provides an explanation for the reported suspension remains an open question. Until then, the circumstances surrounding the account's disappearance and the allegations about Musk's family arrangements remain unverified.