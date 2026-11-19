Grand Theft Auto 6 launched on 19 November, and for the first time since 2001, players cannot hire a sex worker in the mainline series, a quiet reversal for a franchise long associated with paid digital sex and controversy over adult content.

Rockstar Games confirmed the change to gaming outlet Shacknews, describing GTA 6 as 'a couple in a bind, lovers on the run'. The ability to pick up a sex worker, a fixture of the series since Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, has been cut entirely to centre the story on Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

The adult world has not closed, though. Strip clubs stay open across Vice City, and the couple can step inside together for private dances, a split decision that has gamers debating online what Rockstar kept and what it removed.

The Mechanic That Built the Brand

In 2001, Grand Theft Auto III let players pick up a sex worker on the streets of Liberty City, a crude interaction that became one of gaming's most talked-about features. Four years later, the discovery of a hidden sex mini-game called 'Hot Coffee' in 2004's San Andreas triggered a ratings reclassification, store recalls, and lawsuits in 2005.

For more than two decades, paid sex was part of the franchise's rebel identity.

What Jason and Lucia Can and Cannot Do

The couple are modelled on Bonnie and Clyde, and their bond anchors the whole game. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who played the title early, said a trip to the strip club was the closest thing he found to cheating, and reported that players cannot kiss anyone except their partner.

The romance is optional, but players cannot break the pair up as partners in crime. Even if their romance fades, Jason and Lucia remain partners.

Strip Clubs Stay, Male Dancers Included

Rockstar kept strip clubs, with venues that feature male dancers as well as female performers. Players controlling Lucia or Jason can watch, tip, and book private dances, keeping the series' adult backdrop intact even as its paid-sex mechanic disappears from the latest franchise instalment.

A Guardian review also confirms that both protagonists can visit venues together or separately.

Russian Politician's Ban Call Hangs Over Launch

The surviving content has already drawn political criticism. In January, Mikhail Ivanov, deputy chairman of the World Russian People's Council, urged restrictions on GTA 6 unless Rockstar removed its male striptease scenes, calling the content immoral and a danger to young people. He called for either legal restrictions or a censored edition for Russia. The irony is hard to miss. Ivanov wanted male striptease removed, yet Rockstar instead dropped prostitution, citing its story rather than any government demand.

For a studio once synonymous with digital vice, the shift suggests a change in where Grand Theft Auto sees itself in 2026. The humour of earlier games remains, but its treatment of relationships has changed, and one of the series' most notorious interactions is gone.

Players chasing the old sandbox will notice the gap, while debate over Rockstar's choices looks set to continue beyond opening weekend and into the coming months.