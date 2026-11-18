A 38-year-old father has paid his wife and teenage daughter £70 to leave him alone for an entire week while he plays Grand Theft Auto 6, even drawing up a formal contract to keep household responsibilities at bay.

Sean Little, a self-employed painter and decorator from Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, has arranged a seven-day break from work to immerse himself in Rockstar Games' highly anticipated blockbuster.

But knowing that taking time off would not necessarily mean escaping his usual family responsibilities, he came up with an unusual solution: a non-interference agreement requiring his wife and 13-year-old daughter to let him play uninterrupted.

Dad's GTA 6 Contract Comes With a £70 Signing Fee

Little filmed the agreement as a joke for his TikTok account, but the family arrangement has some surprisingly serious terms.

His wife, Natalie, received £50, while daughter Charlotte was paid £20 to sign the document. Little also increased his weekly contribution to family finances to £500.

In exchange, the two agreed not to interrupt his gaming sessions, complain about how long he spends on the sofa or ask him to complete household chores.

The contract also bans several familiar phrases, including 'You've been on that for hours', 'Are you seriously still playing that?' and 'Can you just do this one thing first?'

Natalie told the media that the agreement means neither she nor Charlotte can comment on his gaming habits or call him lazy for spending hours on the couch.

She added that Little had provided extra housekeeping money for snacks because he would not be preparing meals during his gaming marathon. He has even purchased paper plates to avoid being asked to wash dishes.

Natalie and Charlotte appear perfectly happy with the arrangement, describing themselves as 'quids in' after receiving their payments.

GTA 6 Fan Says He Will Still Be a Teenager at 51

Little's enthusiasm for the franchise goes back decades. He first played the original Grand Theft Auto as a teenager and has remained a devoted fan ever since.

He was in his mid-20s when GTA 5 arrived in 2013 and has spent the subsequent 13 years waiting for its successor. The 38-year-old said he had been excited about the new release ever since finishing the previous game, adding that he did not believe people should outgrow their favourite hobbies.

He compared his continued enthusiasm to someone who grew up watching Star Wars and would still be excited about a new film decades later. 'If it continues with the same kind of timeline, I'll be 51 when GTA 7 comes out – still a teenager at heart probably,' he said.

Little has also been preparing financially and practically for his gaming holiday, working weekends, putting in 13-hour days and setting aside money ahead of his time off.

He described the arrangement as no different from preparing for an ordinary holiday, except that he would be spending it in his living room rather than travelling abroad.

Asked whether he would prefer spending a week in the game's fictional Vice City over a holiday in Benidorm, Little had no hesitation. 'Exactly, so much better by the way,' he said.

His unusual family agreement comes as excitement builds around GTA 6's release on Thursday, 19 November, 13 years after its predecessor. The game will introduce protagonists Jason and Lucia and take players to Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida.