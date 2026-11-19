Players gathered in Grand Theft Auto Online on 18 November for a fan-organised farewell convoy, as Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) reached a Metascore of 99 on Metacritic and shares in publisher Take-Two Interactive Software rose more than 6% in pre-market trading.

The unofficial Last Ride brought players together in Los Santos, the fictional city at the centre of GTA V, for a convoy governed by rules prohibiting shooting, looting, ramming other vehicles and calling the police on fellow participants. The event took place as reviews of GTA VI appeared ahead of the game's scheduled 19 November release in most markets.

Players Set Rules for Peaceful Los Santos Convoy

The event was organised by players, not Rockstar Games, the developer behind the Grand Theft Auto series. Participants were invited to meet at the gates of Los Santos International Airport before travelling towards Del Perro Pier, then north to Paleto Bay and Mount Chiliad. Players could choose their vehicles and outfits, and there was no single start time.

Content creator CraftizyTV helped popularise the campaign through TikTok videos, while players were encouraged to arrange their own groups and sessions. The rules were intended to keep the convoy moving: no shooting, looting, ramming or calling the police on other drivers. Separate communities also organised their own farewell drives across the game's map.

GTA VI Matches Ocarina of Time With 99 Metascore

Early reviews gave GTA VI a Metascore of 99 on Metacritic, a website that aggregates professional video game reviews. That matched the score held by the original 1998 Nintendo 64 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, one of the highest-rated games on the service.

At the time of Video Games Chronicle's report on 18 November, the PlayStation 5 version had a score of 99 from 109 critic reviews, while the Xbox Series X|S version had the same score from nine reviews. Metacritic's aggregate can change as more reviews are added. Grand Theft Auto IV has a Metascore of 98 on its highest-rated platform, while GTA V has 97.

Take-Two Shares Climb as GTA VI Reviews Impress

Take-Two Interactive Software, the US-listed parent company of Rockstar Games, saw its shares rise more than 6% in pre-market trading on 18 November. Reuters said investors were betting that the positive reviews would help drive sales, bookings and revenue as the game began its global rollout.

Wells Fargo raised its forecast for GTA VI sales to about 65 million units in Take-Two's financial year ending in March 2027, up from 35 million. The brokerage also lifted its annual bookings forecast by 19% to $9.76 billion, compared with Take-Two's own guidance of $8 billion to $8.20 billion. These are analyst estimates, not confirmed sales figures or company targets.

Players Mark 13 Years of GTA Online With Final Drives

GTA V was released on 17 September 2013, followed by GTA Online on 1 October. The multiplayer service gave players a shared version of Los Santos, where they could complete missions, take part in heists and build criminal enterprises. It has continued through years of updates and across several console generations.

French streamer Willy, who has played GTA Online for 13 years, organised one of the farewell drives. London player Dylan planned a separate journey timed to end as GTA VI became available. Their plans were among several community events arranged in North America and Europe as players marked the transition.

The farewell drives do not mark the end of GTA Online. Take-Two's November investor update lists a content update for the service released in July 2026, although it does not make a specific commitment about future updates.