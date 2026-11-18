PlayStation Network (PSN) users reported widespread sign-in problems on Wednesday, 18 November, with outage reports climbing just hours before Grand Theft Auto 6's scheduled release. The disruption left some PS5 players unable to access online services, raising concerns about whether Sony's network would be ready for one of gaming's biggest release days.

The reports emerged as anticipation for GTA 6 reached fever pitch. Rockstar Games' latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is scheduled to launch on 19 November, with players across different regions preparing to enter the fictional state of Leonida. However, some PlayStation owners were already struggling to get online.

PlayStation Network Outage Leaves PS5 Players Locked Out

Players experiencing the reported PlayStation Network problems said their internet connections were working normally, but attempts to sign in to PSN continued to fail.

downdetector is already near 1,000 reports and the line is still going vertical. ten hours out, the servers picked a bad moment to wobble. — LTes1 (@Ltes8194) November 18, 2026

The PS5 connection test reportedly showed a successful internet connection. However, the separate sign-in test failed, displaying a warning that online services could not be used at that moment. Others encountered a message stating that PlayStation services were busy.

playstation users watching everyone play GTA 6 rn: pic.twitter.com/9ECSpXFhI3 — SideEyeCentral👁️‍🗨️. (@TheeSpectat0r) November 18, 2026

According to Downdetector figures cited in the initial report, complaints climbed to 876 at approximately 6pm GMT. The figure suggested a noticeable increase in reported problems, although it did not establish how many users were actually affected.

GTA 6 Players right now pic.twitter.com/Ak2C07twZW — CodeGlitch (@codeglitch) November 18, 2026

There was another complication. PlayStation's official network status page reportedly continued to show all services operating normally while users were reporting difficulties. That discrepancy left players facing an uncomfortable question: was PSN experiencing a wider technical problem that its status page had yet to reflect?

Sony had not publicly identified a cause or confirmed a network-wide outage at the time of reporting.

GTA 6 Launch Timing Fuels PSN Outage Concerns

The timing was difficult to overlook. With GTA 6 approaching its 19 November release, players could potentially be attempting to access their accounts, download updates and prepare their consoles at the same time.

A sudden increase in demand could place additional pressure on online infrastructure. However, there was no confirmed evidence linking the reported PlayStation Network problems directly to Rockstar's launch.

Players were also taking their concerns to X (formerly Twitter), where the timing quickly became a running joke.

One user, @Ltes8194, pointed to Downdetector's rising reports, writing, 'the servers picked a bad moment to wobble' with GTA 6 just hours away. Another player, @sirmarcaurelius, joked that 'psn saw the countdown and called in sick before the rest of us got the chance'.

Not everyone was entirely amused. One user, @AnarchyCop, urged PlayStation to have backup options ready for distributing decryption keys if necessary.

There was some relief among players who had prepared earlier. @amorriscode wrote, 'good thing I preloaded yesterday'.

Others were less forgiving, with @GTA6lIntel expressing concern about PSN going down ahead of the UK's midnight unlock.

Speculation about hackers also surfaced, although no evidence was provided to support those suggestions. Sony had not attributed the reported disruption to a cyberattack.

For affected players, the immediate advice remained frustratingly simple: wait and attempt to sign in again later. Whether the reported problems would be resolved before GTA 6's scheduled release remained unclear.