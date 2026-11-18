PlayStation 5 owners preparing for the midnight arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI on Thursday, 19 November 2026, must install a mandatory system software update before launching the game.

Confirmed by PlayStation Support US in an urgent notice posted on X on Wednesday, 18 November, the requirement applies even to players who have already completed the massive pre-installation of Rockstar Games' long-awaited title.

The official advisory warns that the firmware update is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI and urges console users to complete the installation prior to midnight local time, when servers unlock globally across all regions.

While Sony's system software support page lists version 26.07-14.23.00 as the latest release featuring unspecified security fixes, gaming outlet IGN reported that the separate download measures 1.267 GB.

Because preloading game data does not update underlying console operating software, skipping this step could delay access at launch.

With Reddit threads lighting up over the last-minute requirement, PlayStation recommends checking system settings immediately and enabling automatic updates so players can enter Leonida without interruption.

Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19. — PlayStation Support US (@PS_Support_US) November 18, 2026

What the GTA 6 PS5 Update Includes

Sony's system software page lists version 26.07-14.23.00 as the latest PS5 release. Its changelog says, 'We've made some security fixes to the system software.' However, the PlayStation Support US announcement does not identify that version by number or explain the specific changes needed for GTA 6.

IGN reported that the firmware download measures 1.267 GB. Sony's published changelog does not give a file size. The figure should therefore be treated as a reported download measurement rather than a specification published by PlayStation.

The distinction between the game preload and the firmware update is important. A preload places game data on a console ahead of release. It does not install the system software needed by the console. Completing the game download will not remove the separate update requirement.

There is also a difference between the game's storage requirement and the amount of data every player downloads. PlayStation's GTA VI support page says PS5 owners need 212 GB of available storage. Rockstar's preload FAQ states that the requirement is up to 212 GB, depending on the device. Neither statement confirms that every player downloads exactly 212 GB.

Sony has not explained which security issues the firmware addresses. Its public changelog does not list vulnerabilities, describe a game-specific feature, or explain why the update is necessary for GTA 6. Claims linking it to a particular security threat would go beyond the information published.

How the GTA 6 PS5 Update Could Affect Launch Night

The announcement has prompted some jokes among players. In a discussion on Reddit's r/GTA6, one commenter wrote, 'We got two GTA6 patches before GTA6.' The remark illustrates the frustration some players may feel, but it should not be treated as representative of the wider community.

Players hoping to start as soon as the game unlocks should check their console's software status before launch night. PlayStation's support guidance directs users to Settings, then to System, System Software, and System Software Update, and finally to Settings. The company also recommends enabling automatic downloads and installation of update files.

Sony has not said players must delete or download the game again after installing the firmware. Its notice says only that the system software update is required before play. Owners who have completed the preload should therefore check the console update separately.

The notice advises installing the update before midnight on 19 November. Anyone who waits until launch time may have to complete the download and installation before playing. The precise time this will take is not stated, making an advance check the safer option.