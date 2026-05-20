The excitement for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI is mounting with limited information available from official channels so far. For now, gamers must rely on rumours from various sources, though a highly anticipated trailer could offer more accurate details.

Meanwhile, there are dubious claims about what to expect for GTA 6. A Reddit user boldly alleged to know which song the third trailer will feature, suggesting the lyrics would relate to the storyline of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment.

Considering it was merely a rumour, it wasn't surprising when some avid fans of the title branded it as BS. Gaming creator (@GameRoll) warned not to take the claims too seriously.

Normally these random Reddit posts turn out to be entirely BS. However, in the past, some legit trailer leaks have been posted. Remember “u/Well_Look_Whose_Back” who leaked information about Trailer 1?



In this case, you should totally operate on the assumption that it’s… https://t.co/Hss9uGFS0F — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) May 18, 2026

'Normally these random Reddit posts turn out to be entirely BS. However, in the past, some legit trailer leaks have been posted,' he warned.

The Controversial GTA 6 Leak

According to a user with the handle Giff95, the third trailer of GTA 6 will be using the track 'Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)' by The Rolling Stones. He claims to not be a GTA fan and that he stumbled upon it accidentally.

As expected, that claim drew varying reactions, some calling it fake and inaccurate. Others prefer to wait until the third GTA 6 trailer comes out.

'Stop it. After everything that's happened, you still think you can predict Rockstar Games' moves? This source doesn't know anything about the trailer song,' one user commented.

Stop it. After everything that’s happened, you still think you can predict Rockstar Games’ moves? This source doesn’t know anything about the trailer song pic.twitter.com/Q0ksSCN1Rs — GTA VI Updates (@GTANews_25) May 18, 2026

Another gamer wasn't buying the theory, stressing he would rather wait than buy into what Giff95 was saying.

'No I'm not believing this one. I will see on Tuesday. If nothing then, I will just wait until it eventually shadow drops. I'm done believing in every theory. It's hurting the hype for me,' another user said on the GTA 6 third trailer rumour.

It is worth noting that the user who made the claim has some credibility. They are believed to be in the music industry, possess a high karma score on Reddit, and have frequently engaged in other soundtrack-related posts. This could explain how they came across the Rolling Stones track being used in GTA 6 trailer.

For now, seeing is believing. Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce a release date for the trailer, though most expect it may drop in the coming days or in July.

Why 'Heartbreaker' Lyrics Fit GTA 6 Sequence

Regardless of whether the rumour is true or not, it wouldn't hurt to examine the lyrics of the song. As mentioned in the GTA Forums post, the words convey a dark and traumatic tone, focusing on loss involving young people.

The first GTA 6 trailer, released in December 2023, featured the song 'Love is a Long Road' by Tom Petty. It introduced players to the state of Leonida, Vice City, and the protagonists Lucia and Jason.

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The second trailer, released in May 2025, revealed additional character backgrounds and gameplay moments. The track used for that trailer was 'Hot Together' by The Pointer Sisters.

If GTA 6's third trailer does include the Rolling Stones track, it could be about the backstory of the main characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Both have dark pasts. Duval previously worked for drug runners in Leonida Keys after serving in the army. Caminos was imprisoned at Leonida Penitentiary after fighting to protect her family from Liberty City.

They team up to pull off a failed bank heist and get involved in a state-wide conspiracy, which explains why they end up protecting each other.

GTA VI is scheduled for release on November 19, and the reactions to the third trailer track show how eagerly fans are awaiting it. The official price for the game remains unknown, though some believe it will be around $70. Even with the development cost of the game crossing $1 billion, the studio will break even in a matter of days due to the popularity of the game.