Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5 timer' has fans going crazy over a potential collaboration announcement.

Taylor Swift's website briefly posted the cryptic countdown on Thursday, but abruptly removed it without warning. Fans immediately took to social media and shared screenshots, all showing a yellow timer in front of white clouds and a sky-blue background.

Did Taylor Swift Just Tease Her Role in Toy Story 5?

Swifties quickly linked the tease to a Toy Story 5 collaboration. 'Taylor started a 48 hour countdown on her website!' one fan wrote on Instagram. 'My immediate thought was toy story LOL.' Many others had a field day on Reddit, stoking the speculation.

'Legit all I can see is Toy Story here,' one user wrote. 'Maybe she's doing an original song for Toy Story 5.' Another said, 'I ain't gotta... knock on Woody,' alluding to Swift's song 'Wood.' 'Wood (Bo Peep's Version),' another commenter quipped.

The website's brief and apparently erroneous update had other users wondering if the timer was intended to be revealed at a later date. 'It just disappearing from the website makes me think the countdown wasn't supposed to happen today,' one fan pointed out. 'They definitely did this too early because they wouldn't announce a new song on a Saturday afternoon,' another commented.

Why It's Likely Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 'Timer' Is Legitimate

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Swift's camp has yet to address the rumours, less than two months before Toy Story 5's release date. The singer's involvement in the film's soundtrack becomes more plausible, since it was confirmed that Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) will be a prominent character in the sequel.

Fans are also expected to read more into the connections following Swift's New York Times interview earlier this week. Reflecting on her songwriting process over the years, she described her shift from lyrics about unsaid feelings toward a focus on fictional subjects.

'I can only speak to me but as I've grown up, the intensity of the sort of no-pun-intended 'message in a bottle' nature of my songwriting has shifted and changed into something else,' she said. 'It used to be like, 'I can't tell a person how I feel so I'll write it in this song.' And that was really important for me at the time that it was important for me.'

'It's also important when you're in your early 20s, and there's someone you shouldn't talk to and you don't want to call them because they're bad for you and it's toxic,' she continued. 'So you just—you write it in the song, and that's where it lives, like almost as a method of self-control or self-preservation or something.'

Taylor Swift's Animated Film Credits

Swift is no stranger to animated film collaborations, having contributed tracks for Migration and Spirit Untamed. Her song 'Welcome to New York' was also featured in The Secret Life of Pets. She also voiced the character Audrey in The Lorax.

Swift blurred the lines between reality and fantasy in Folklore, departing from her autobiographical approach and leaning into fiction storytelling. She's yet to confirm the Toy Story 5 rumours, but the film could easily feature songs from that album.

'For the Folklore album and everything like that...it wasn't as a response to having a public life and the intrusions that come with that,' she explained. 'It was really more of just wanting to challenge myself as a writer.'