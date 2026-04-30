Selena Gomez has once again been linked to her former boyfriend Justin Bieber after TikTok clips circulated online claiming a voice in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's song 'Talk' sounds like the singer. The speculation has spread across social media, with no official confirmation or evidence supporting the claims.

TikTok Video Triggers Viral Comparison

A TikTok user posted a video comparing the opening of 'Talk' with archived Justin Bieber audio, suggesting a similarity in tone and delivery.

The user said: 'Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new song, "Talk" is everything. But a lot of people are saying that in the beginning of the song, the voice in the song sounds like of course, Justin Bieber, and I now cannot unhear it'.

The user added: 'I did not think about this when the preview of this song came out like a month ago or two ago, and now you guys ruined this for me'.

The clip quickly gained traction, with users sharing it across the platform and using it as a reference point for further comparisons.

Users Share Side-By-Side Audio Comparisons

Following the viral video, other TikTok users began posting side-by-side comparisons of the song's introduction with Justin Bieber clips.

Some users said the resemblance becomes more noticeable after repeated listening, while others argued it is coincidental and influenced by expectation rather than evidence. The discussion has focused on tone, pacing and vocal texture, with users debating whether the similarity is genuine or a result of interpretation.

Debate Spreads Across Social Media Platforms

The speculation has since moved beyond TikTok, with users on other platforms sharing clips and commentary discussing the alleged similarity.

Reactions remain divided. Some users describe the opening of 'Talk' as 'uncannily similar' to Justin Bieber, while others dismiss the theory entirely and point to the subjective nature of audio perception in heavily produced tracks.

The ongoing discussion reflects a broader pattern on social media where short audio clips are frequently analysed and compared to familiar voices, often leading to viral theories.

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Renewed Attention on Past Connection

The speculation has also brought renewed attention to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's past relationship, which continues to resurface in online discussions whenever either artist trends.

On TikTok, users regularly revisit older narratives and link them to new music releases, contributing to recurring theories about hidden meanings or vocal similarities involving public figures.

No Evidence of Bieber Involvement

There is currently no evidence that Justin Bieber contributed vocals or production to 'Talk'. Neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has addressed the speculation, and no official credits link Bieber to the track.

The claims circulating online remain based on user interpretation of audio clips rather than verified reporting.

Social Media Amplification of Speculation

The rapid spread of the discussion highlights how quickly unverified narratives can gain traction online. Platforms such as TikTok often amplify short audio segments that encourage interpretation, particularly when familiar voices or high-profile artists are involved.

As a result, claims involving Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber can circulate widely even without supporting evidence, driven largely by engagement and repeated user analysis.