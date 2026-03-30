The US Army has opened a formal investigation after a video involving rock star Kid Rock and one of its most expensive combat helicopters sparked public backlash and fresh scrutiny of military spending. Questions have been raised over the use of taxpayer-funded equipment after an AH-64 Apache flew by Rock's 27,000-square-foot White House replica home.

Kid Rock's Apache Helicopter Video Immediately Draws Criticism

The controversy centres on a video shared by Kid Rock on his official X account. In the footage, an AH-64 Apache helicopter is seen flying unusually close to the ground, kicking up dust and debris in what appeared to be a showy manoeuvre rather than an operational necessity. In response, the rock star saluted the aircraft before it flew away.

The post drew widespread attention after Rock captioned it: 'This is a level of respect that sh*t for brains Governor of California will never know.' The remark was widely interpreted as a reference to California governor Gavin Newsom.

Online Debate Over Possible Waste Of Taxpayers' Money

The footage quickly gained traction on social media, where many users questioned why such a high-cost military asset was being used in this way.

Public reaction has been swift and divided. Critics argue that the incident reflects a broader issue of wasteful government spending, with some pointing out that taxpayer dollars fund the operation, maintenance, and fuel costs associated with such aircraft.

NEW: The U.S. Army has launched an investigation after a military helicopter was flying low near Kid Rock’s Nashville home on Saturday, according to Reuters.



The helicopter flew by Rock's 27,000-square-foot White House replica home.



"A U.S. official confirmed that this indeed… pic.twitter.com/3BmujMcpWw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2026

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'Wasting our tax dollars and risking millions of dollars in military equipment and fuel,' one netizen wrote. 'Unacceptable.'

'Really, they're going to waste money on something patriotic while we have people that committed murder and fraud who are not from this country that we're doing nothing about,' another wrote. 'This is ridiculous.'

The Apache helicopter is a cornerstone of the Army's aviation fleet, designed for combat missions including close air support, reconnaissance and anti-armour operations. Each unit can cost tens of millions of dollars to operate and maintain, making any non-essential use a potential concern for military officials and the public. Even a single event involving a high-profile piece of equipment like the Apache can trigger broader debates about how defence budgets are managed.

Army Investigation Focuses On Protocols And Justification

In response to the incident, Army officials confirmed that a formal review is under way to determine whether protocols were followed and whether the helicopter's use was justified. The investigation is expected to examine the purpose of the flight, the decision-making process behind it and whether any safety or operational guidelines were violated.

The Army has not yet released details about the personnel involved, but officials have emphasised their commitment to transparency and accountability. Depending on the findings, the investigation could lead to disciplinary action or changes in operational procedures to prevent similar incidents in future.

As the review continues, the episode highlights the ongoing tension between maintaining military readiness and ensuring responsible use of public resources. For many observers, the key issue is not just the video itself, but what it represents, raising concerns that even the most powerful and expensive tools of national defence may be used in ways that appear geared towards social media attention.