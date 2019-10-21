Gamers who are keeping a close tab on Rockstar Games already know that "Red Dead Redemption II" is launching for the PC soon. Alternatively, fans of the game studio are eagerly waiting for any news regarding the next installment of "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. It seems to be sooner than most people think after a recent statement from one of the actors from the fifth installment. Moreover, it also appears that the game studio might have another surprise on top of the "GTA VI" release. It looks like "GTA III" might be heading to new platforms such as the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

The details about "GTA VI" reportedly came from a panel interview at the 2019 Brazil Game Show. One of the guests during the event was Steven Ogg, who fans will immediately recognise as voice of Trevor Phillips – one of the playable protagonists in "GTA V."

According to Express, Ogg hinted that the next entry of the controversial series is due to come out soon based on the development cycle of most games. It was implied that it usually takes seven to eight years for a game of a similar magnitude to be completed.

This is interesting. Leah, the location scout from the letter, is legit. She mentioned in a podcast working with a large digital media company, with whom she signed a NDA. Also, it's scouting for interiors, which could explain why it's being done so late. https://t.co/Y5G4cHZZiC https://t.co/lCoq50SYTS — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) October 13, 2019

Rumours have been pointing at the possible return of the franchise to the streets of Vice City. "GTA IV" marked the return to Liberty City, while "GTA V" took players back to Los Santos, which is why "GTA VI" is speculated to feature the location loosely inspired by Miami, Florida.

I bet that the next GTA game will take place in Vice City. #gta6 pic.twitter.com/vY987owj9W — ð•ð¢ðœð­ð¨ð« âš¡ï¸ (@Flaazh_) October 19, 2019

Based on what Ogg indicated at the Brazilian Expo, the new game might be released for the next-generation consoles. Furthermore, a reliable source for information related to projects from Rockstar Games believes such is the current outlook.

This means PS4 and Xbox One users will need to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, respectively. However, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm which platforms will support the game when it comes out.

Meanwhile, a related report claims Rockstar Games recently commissioned the Australian Classification Board to review the ratings for "GTA III." This apparently suggests the possibility of the publisher releasing the game for new platforms such as the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. "GTA VI," on the other hand, is purported to launch anywhere between 2020 and 2021.