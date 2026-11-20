Grand Theft Auto VI generated 125.47 million hours watched across tracked livestreaming platforms during its first 24 hours, according to Streams Charts. Separately, Rockstar Games reported on 20 November that the game had recorded $3.79 billion (€3.45 billion; £2.89 billion) in worldwide day-one retail sales. The sales figure was based on company estimates through the end of 19 November and appeared in a release attached to Take-Two Interactive's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rockstar also reported that 32.5 million units had been sold before release, setting a record across all platforms. This company-reported figure is separate from Sensor Tower's estimate of 24.5 million pre-orders, which generated $2.36 billion (€2.15 billion; £1.80 billion) across PlayStation and Xbox. The figures come from different sources and should not be treated as directly comparable. Rockstar's $3.79 billion figure represents retail sales, not profit.

Streams Charts included activity from Twitch, YouTube and Kick, as well as South Korean platforms CHZZK and SOOP. Twitch and YouTube together accounted for 76.8 per cent of total viewing hours, while Kick contributed another 22.1 per cent. CHZZK and SOOP made up the remainder. These figures measure cumulative viewing time rather than the number of individual viewers.

Streaming Records Put Top Gaming Creators in the Spotlight

Streams Charts ranked YouTube creator Darren 'IShowSpeed' Watkins Jr as the most-watched streamer during the game's first 24 hours, with 4.47 million hours viewed across his YouTube and Twitch broadcasts.

TheBurntPeanut followed with 3.89 million hours across Twitch, YouTube and Kick. Brazilian creator Alan 'alanzoka' Ferreira completed the top three, recording 3.11 million hours on Twitch.

Smaller gaming channels also attracted substantial attention. According to figures from analytics firm Returbe cited by CNBC, a GTA VI launch-preview video from Vice City Dispatch attracted approximately 900,000 views. A follow-up video received another 264,000, despite the channel having around 1,140 subscribers.

Launch Campaigns Turn Gameplay Clips Into Prize Opportunities

The launch has also created opportunities for people editing and distributing gameplay highlights. A Clipped & Shipped campaign listed on Content Rewards offered a $10,000 (€9,099; £7,619) prize pool for clips featuring Kai Cenat's GTA VI broadcasts.

The campaign accepted submissions for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels and X, with the prize pool divided according to views. It offered creators another way to participate in the game's launch economy without hosting their own livestreams.

A separate KreekCraft clipping campaign, operated by ClipLaunch, listed a rate of $1 (€0.91; £0.76) per 1,000 views on eligible short-form videos. The campaign also specified minimum and maximum payouts, meaning earnings depended on eligible views and its terms rather than being guaranteed.

Investors are also considering opportunities beyond initial game purchases. Ross Gerber, president and chief executive of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, whose firm holds Take-Two shares, told CNBC: 'It's crazy good. I've never seen anything like it.'

Gerber described the franchise as 'more than just a game' and pointed to its potential to expand into film and television. His comments reflected an investment perspective rather than confirmation of any planned adaptations.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese also told CNBC that in-game purchases could generate 'years of high-margin recurring revenue' for Take-Two. She expects a PC release and an online multiplayer offering to follow the console launch. However, Rockstar's official GTA VI website currently lists PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, without announcing a timetable for either offering.

Rockstar's SEC announcement also noted that the wider Grand Theft Auto franchise had sold nearly 480 million units, highlighting the commercial foundation behind the latest release.