Lexie Shoaibi has finally revealed her involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI, commonly referred to as GTA 6, confirming that she plays Mandy, a character who has quickly attracted attention following the game's release on 19 November 2026. The actress also disclosed that she performed both the character's voice acting and motion capture.

In case you missed it, Mandy is a relatively minor character in Rockstar Games' latest blockbuster. However, her memorable encounter with protagonist Jason Duval has made her one of the game's most talked-about supporting characters. Shoaibi's announcement has now revealed the actress behind the performance.

Lexie Shoaibi Reveals Her GTA 6 Role as Mandy

Taking to Instagram, Shoaibi shared her excitement about finally being able to discuss her involvement in the highly anticipated title. She had apparently been keeping the role under wraps until the game became publicly available.

'Now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out, I can share with you guys a secret, which is that I'm in it. I play Mandy,' Shoaibi said. 'I do her voiceover and I do her motion capture. And she's a lot of fun,' she added.

Her statement confirms that Shoaibi was responsible for bringing Mandy to life through both voice performance and motion capture. The latter involves recording an actor's physical movements to help create a character's on-screen performance.

Rockstar Games' official credits also list Shoaibi as Mandy's performer. Her previous acting credits include Paradise by the Dashboard Light (2016) and Atom (2021), according to Insider Gaming.

So, who exactly is Mandy?

Players encounter Mandy during the Pipework mission, one of Jason's early rent-collection assignments for Brian Heder. Jason visits Mandy's home to collect rent, but she offers to pay only after he fixes her plumbing.

replayed the gta 6 mandy mission 7 times just to get the ending i wanted.



finally got it 💀 https://t.co/hrTdm1IxZ3 — Horlax Crypt ₿ 𓃵 (@horlax_crypt) November 19, 2026

The encounter takes an unexpected turn when Mandy begins flirting with Jason. She makes several advances while he remains focused on repairing her kitchen sink.

Mandy's appearance is relatively brief, but the encounter has become a talking point among players. Insider Gaming reports that players encounter her only once during the main story.

GTA 6 Fans Celebrate Lexie Shoaibi's Mandy Casting

Shoaibi's announcement also prompted enthusiastic reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with several players praising Rockstar's casting decision and her performance.

Some fans celebrated the actress's casting, while others praised Rockstar's ability to bring memorable supporting characters to life. Mandy's popularity has also inspired players to consider adding her to their cosplay lists.

'rockstar really nailed in casting lexie shoaibi as mandy in gta 6,' one commented. Another added, 'Rockstar casting stays undefeated.'

rockstar really nailed in casting lexie shoaibi as mandy in gta 6 pic.twitter.com/qEd699NGbc — siren crave (@sirencrave) November 19, 2026

Shoaibi's involvement in both voice acting and motion capture was another talking point, with players highlighting how much her performance contributed to the character. Others suggested Mandy deserved considerably more screen time, with some even calling for her to receive her own downloadable content (DLC).

Lexie Shoaibi really took a side character and stole the whole launch 😭 Mandy deserves her own DLC #GTA6 — GTAVI Intel (@GTA6lIntel) November 19, 2026

The enthusiasm surrounding the character is particularly notable given her relatively small part in the game. Mandy may not be one of GTA 6's central protagonists, but players have certainly noticed her.

Mandy has been one of the most talked-about characters since launch, so it's nice to see the actress get her credit. — Leonida Tape (@leonidatape) November 19, 2026

For Shoaibi, the reveal has also brought considerable attention to her work, introducing her to a much wider audience of Grand Theft Auto fans.