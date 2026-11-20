Videos circulating on X as supposed GTA 6 gameplay have drawn criticism for depicting attacks on female characters, including a woman being shot while lying on the ground. Several commenters condemned the violence, with one describing the game as 'MISOGYNISTIC'. The footage itself does not establish that either recording comes from GTA 6.

The reaction centres on two separate clips. One depicts a confrontation involving a woman and dogs on a beach, while the other follows a male character attacking a woman beside a street before firing at her. Their graphic content prompted viewers to question why such scenes were being shared as entertainment.

GTA 6 Beach Clip Depicts Attack Before Dogs Intervene

In the video, a male character approaches a woman on a beach and appears to strike her. A dog then attacks the man, knocking him to the sand as the woman moves away. The sequence concludes with the familiar 'wasted' message appearing across the screen.

The post accompanying the video describes a man attacking a woman before being killed by her dog. The recording, however, does not identify the animals' ownership or confirm which title was running.

Some responses objected to the violence against both women and animals rather than treating the man's defeat as comic relief. In a comment translated from Portuguese, @Blinkclassic wrote, 'I think this is kind of sick, everyone just beating up women and killing animals, what the fuck is this'.

Another user, @SwiftFreire, wrote, 'I don't get what's so funny about beating up women and animals in this game. So weird. Anyway'

Homem agride mulher e acaba sendo MORTO pelo cachorro dela no GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/W54arZZT3N — POPTime (@poptime) November 19, 2026

GTA 6 Shooting Clip Provokes Anger Over Violence Against Women

The second recording depicts a man approaching a woman on a roadside. After she falls, the character points a gun at her and fires repeatedly. Blood is visible around the woman as the recording continues. The footage later includes a moment in which he appears to pose for the camera near her body.

Those images provide a sharper focus for objections about how female characters are treated. @V1xhks described it as 'this MISOGYNISTIC game' and argued that the option to kill women and dogs should not exist.

@bb02_famous called the scenes 'REALLY WEIRD/UNCOMFORTABLE', objecting to people attacking women, dogs and strangers. The commenter acknowledged the game's violent premise but argued that its realistic appearance made such scenes unsettling.

Keep your children STRICTLY away from this GTA-6 game.



This level of violence and brutality is not a joke. It will only create more psychopaths in our society, normalizing brutal violence and objectification of women. Unfortunate that most people playing this game and watching… https://t.co/8QyQDCRbb3 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) November 19, 2026

GTA 6 Criticism Extends to Children and Online Audiences

Other posts raised concerns beyond the individual attacks. @coast_coast7 questioned why so many clips appeared to revolve around extreme violence, suggesting that players were acting out behaviour they could not commit without consequences in real life.

@dhruv_rathee warned, 'Keep your children STRICTLY away from this GTA-6 game.' The user also claimed such depictions could normalise brutality and the objectification of women, although no evidence was provided to establish those effects or the age of viewers.

The clips establish what appears on screen, not how typical the behaviour is among players. Nor do they establish whether the footage was captured from GTA 6, another game or a modified version. That distinction remains unresolved in the material circulating alongside the criticism.