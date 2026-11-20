Grand Theft Auto VI launched worldwide on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games' official announcement and platform listings name only those two consoles. The developer has not announced a PC version, PC price, storefront listing or system requirements.

GamesBeat has reported a specific release window for a potential PC version. First published on 13 October and updated on 18 November, the report says Rockstar is targeting the first three months of 2027. Neither Rockstar nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has confirmed the reported timetable.

Rockstar Confirms Two Console Platforms

Rockstar's 19 November announcement, titled 'Grand Theft Auto VI Now Available', confirmed the launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Take-Two's 9 November earnings release had listed the same platforms and release date. Rockstar Support lists an installation requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on the console.

There is no official PC listing or pre-order on Steam, the Epic Games Store or the Rockstar Games Launcher. Rockstar has published no PC price or hardware requirements. The 212 GB installation figure applies to the console release and does not establish the storage requirements for a potential PC version.

Take-Two Explains Rockstar's Console-First Approach

Take-Two chairman and chief executive Strauss Zelnick has described the company's console-first strategy. In a May 2026 Bloomberg interview, he said: 'If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers.' He was explaining the company's release strategy, not setting a timetable for GTA VI.

Zelnick has also acknowledged PC's growing commercial importance. At Take-Two's 17 September 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, Zelnick said the PC platform was becoming increasingly important to the company. Zelnick has previously said PC can account for 45 to 50 per cent of sales for a major release such as NBA 2K. The figure was not a forecast for GTA VI.

Asked by Variety in November about additional platforms, Zelnick said: 'The information always comes from our labels.' His response did not confirm a PC version or provide a release window. It left any announcement about additional platforms to Take-Two's publishing labels, including Rockstar Games.

Reports Point To Possible Early 2027 Release

GamesBeat has published a specific release window for a potential PC version. First published on 13 October and updated on 18 November, the report says Rockstar is targeting the first quarter of 2027. It cites four sources familiar with the studio's plans. All four requested anonymity to avoid damaging business relationships.

The report remains unconfirmed. Take-Two's 9 November earnings materials listed only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for the November launch, with no PC release date. The reported first-quarter window therefore remains an industry-sourced forecast rather than an announced release plan.

Previous Rockstar Games Reached PC Later

Rockstar's release history offers context, but it does not establish when GTA VI might reach PC. Grand Theft Auto V launched on consoles on 17 September 2013 and arrived on PC on 14 April 2015, about 19 months later. Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on consoles on 26 October 2018 and reached PC on 5 November 2019, roughly 12 months later.

A first-quarter 2027 release would mean a shorter wait than either of those examples. The earlier schedules show that Rockstar has released major games on PC after their console debuts, but they do not confirm its plans for GTA VI.

PC Price and System Requirements Remain Unknown

Rockstar has published no PC specifications, price, performance targets or storefront listing for GTA VI. Players have no official guidance on the hardware a potential PC version would require or how much it might cost.

Cloud streaming and Remote Play offer ways to access the console release, but neither amounts to a native PC version. Xbox Cloud Gaming allows players to stream GTA VI on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Rockstar has also confirmed Remote Play support on PlayStation and Xbox, allowing players to stream the console version through compatible devices. Neither service provides a native PC edition.

PlayStation's official product listing describes GTA VI as a single-player experience and says it has no multiplayer modes or features. Rockstar has not announced a separate online mode for GTA VI or provided a release timetable for one.

For now, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remain the only officially confirmed platforms. GamesBeat has reported a possible PC release in early 2027, but Rockstar has yet to confirm whether or when the game will arrive on PC.