GTA 6 has become an unlikely battleground in an online culture war after a clip shared on X showed protesters demanding the release of a captive polar bear, only for the animal to attack them moments later.

The protesters are portrayed as left-wing in discussions of the footage. Posted by @jackunheard, the video had attracted 3.1 million views at the time of writing.

The user praised Rockstar Games, declaring, 'The developers are genius.' The scene is being read in sharply different ways.

Some players see a familiar Grand Theft Auto gag, while others have seized on the protesters as a target for political mockery. Its popularity appears to rest on the bluntness of the punchline.

GTA 6 Polar Bear Scene Becomes a Political Rorschach Test

In the footage shared in the post, the protesters appear to know that a bear is being held captive. They demand its release, only for the animal to attack them once freed.

The shock is not that they mistake it for something harmless, but that they appear to underestimate the danger posed by a wild predator.

One X user described the scene as 'suicidal empathy'. Others compared the animal to immigration, Islam and communism, using the fictional encounter to make arguments about real-world politics.

NEW: In GTA 6, left-wing protesters demand a bear be freed from captivity, then it immediately mauls them to death.



It’s resulting in mass backlash from the Left.



The developers are genius 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uTZ9vaw04Y — Jack (@jackunheard) November 18, 2026

Several also found it hilarious. 'It wasn't just a bear, it was a POLAR bear. They think humans are food that screams funny,' one commented.

One added that it was 'the funniest s**t I've ever seen.' A third person said it was entertaining enough to tempt them back into gaming. 'I may have to un retire from the game,' they wrote.

Yet not everyone accepted the culture-war framing. One response argued that Rockstar's games ridicule everybody, and that this is precisely why players enjoy them.

There is no evidence that the sequence represents an official political position from Rockstar Games. These interpretations belong to players, not necessarily the developers.

GTA 6 Also Faces an Early 'Biggest Disappointment' Verdict

The polar bear clip is not the only conversation surrounding the long-awaited game. An X user identified as Alec, posting as @ItsRealAlec, gave GTA 6 a score of 2/10 and called it the 'biggest disappointment in gaming history' after waiting 13 years.

His complaints centred on performance and pacing, although he praised the graphics. Alec claimed the game ran at 30 frames per second, with no 60fps option, and struggled when streets became crowded.

He also criticised missions built around long drives and routine activities, including flipping burgers, playing mini-golf and playing fetch with a dog.

He called it a '$70 screensaver', arguing that its detailed world offered too little meaningful activity. He also felt that the protagonists, Jason and Lucia, lacked the personality of Grand Theft Auto 5's cast, whose three playable characters and heists made the earlier game more entertaining.

The verdict drew pushback from players who questioned how Alec could judge such an expansive story after reportedly playing for only four hours.

One commenter pointed to the reported 80-hour playthrough as a reason to reserve judgement. Others defended his right to criticise the frame rate and technical performance.

The 80-hour figure should not be treated as a confirmed average completion time. Similarly, while the game targets 30fps on current-generation consoles, Alec's specific claims about performance in crowded streets remain his personal observations.

His 2/10 score remains a personal assessment, not a definitive verdict on Rockstar's newly released game.