GTA VI is giving male gamers an unexpected lesson in relationships, with streamers questioning their virtual partners' feelings after encountering the game's relationship mechanics.

Following Rockstar Games' latest instalment, players have found themselves discussing romance and emotional intelligence alongside the franchise's familiar criminal activities.

The game follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple whose relationship is central to the storyline. Unlike previous instalments, GTA VI allows players to develop their relationship through dates, gifts and everyday activities. Apparently, even virtual relationships require some effort.

GTA VI Is Making Male Gamers Think Twice About Their Girlfriends

Stable Ronaldo spent 40 minutes renovating his house in GTA VI only to realize that Lucia might not like the color and decided to redo it 😭



“what if she doesn’t like this color… like blue just makes me look like a kid…” pic.twitter.com/nAtCQBYIhj — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 18, 2026

Streamer Stable Ronaldo provided one particularly entertaining example during a livestream. After spending approximately 40 minutes renovating his virtual home, he suddenly worried about whether his girlfriend would approve of his chosen paint colour.

'Aw, man, did I f*** up?' he asked. His concerns escalated after questioning his decision to use blue paint.

'Oh, no, ew!!! No!!! Oh my god, she's gonna think I'm a little ass kid,' he exclaimed. Although his girlfriend was fictional, viewers found his determination to get the renovation right amusing.

One X user suggested that GTA VI might actually be teaching men how to become better partners. Another described watching the streamer become more socially intelligent in real time.

Journalist Alexandra Scaggs also joined the conversation, writing on X, 'Grand Theft Auto fixing the male loneliness crisis and i think that's nice :)'.

GTA VI's Relationship Mechanics Are Not Winning Everyone Over

Asmongold had a mid life crisis after realizing he’s buying flowers and clothes for a girl in GTA 6



“What is this cuck simulator?” pic.twitter.com/EkNAGCzmzq — AutisticClips (@AutisticClip) November 18, 2026

Not every player has welcomed Rockstar's relationship-focused approach. Streamer Asmongold drew attention after reacting to a mission in which Jason purchased flowers and clothes for Lucia. Rather than appreciating the romantic gesture, he described the experience as being a 'cuck simulator'.

Other social media users also joked about the domestic responsibilities appearing in gameplay footage. One X post highlighted grocery shopping, furniture assembly and household repairs, describing the experience as a boyfriend simulator.

The contrast is striking given the franchise's longstanding reputation for criminal escapades, reckless driving and violence. Apparently, buying flowers can be just as challenging as surviving a police chase.

The reactions have also prompted conversations about masculinity and the portrayal of relationships in video games.

Rockstar Games Has Acknowledged GTA VI's Emphasis on Empathy

Rockstar's relationship mechanics are not entirely accidental additions to the franchise. Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson explained in a November interview with The Guardian that the developers wanted to introduce new elements that encourage empathy.

He described the approach as 'mechanisms that encourage empathy – for those who want it'.

The wider discussion also touches on changing attitudes towards dating. A 2023 report by the Survey Center on American Life found that 56% of Gen Z respondents had experienced having a boyfriend or girlfriend during their teenage years. Among Gen Z men, the figure was 54%, compared with 78% of Baby Boomers and 76% of Generation X.

The figures do not establish whether video games can improve relationship skills. However, GTA VI has certainly given players something unexpected to discuss, from choosing paint colours to making sure their virtual partners feel appreciated.