In the gaming industry, there are instances wherein platform-exclusive titles can determine its success or failure. As such, companies such as Sony, Microsof, and Nintendo rely on first-party games to attract consumers. This current console generation, Sony has been actively making deals with third-party game studios for full exclusivity or the occasional timed exclusivity. With "Red Dead Redemption 2" released last year, the developer is supposedly actively working on "GTA VI" which is rumoured to release in 2020. Now, a Rockstar game tester claims it will launch alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, it seems PlayStation fans might have something to celebrate about.

"Grand Theft Auto V" was released in 2013 which means that 2020 will mark seven years of post-launch support. "GTA: Online continues" to receive new content with a huge number of active players still enjoying the experience.

It initially came out for the PS3 and Xbox 360, but an upgraded version eventually made its way to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Now, it seems the upcoming sequel will be a timed exclusive for Sony's next-generation game system.

Another big title that was recently confirmed as a Sony timed-exclusive was "Final Fantasy VII Remake," for the PS4. A PC and possibly an Xbox One version will follow after a year. As of this writing, Rockstar has not hinted at anything related to a new installment for its best-selling franchise. According to the source, The Japanese gaming company has already paid a premium to make "GTA VI" a PlayStation 5 exclusive for an undisclosed length of time, as reported by Dexerto.

The original post was uploaded on Reddit, which was quickly taken down by moderators for undisclosed reasons. Therefore, this led fans of the franchise to speculate that what was indicated by the alleged Rockstar QA tester might be on point. The game will have an even bigger map that will span two cities and three states.

As suggested by previous reports, the developer will be revisiting an iconic location – Vice City – with a new city listed Carcer City (supposedly based on Boston). Another intriguing detail claims there will be two protagonists involved in the single-player campaign.

Moreover, one of the two (possibly siblings) will be an undercover cop. These reveals should be taken with a pinch of salt until Rockstar makes an official announcement for "GTA VI" and if it will be a timed exclusive for the Sony PlayStation 5.