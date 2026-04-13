PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC. April 10th, 2026 – The valuation growth of VR LIFE, strong clinical traction, and upcoming US market entry are accelerating the strategy of H2 Global Group. Their platform combining Japanese molecular hydrogen technology with virtual reality is attracting growing interest from the military and first responders.

H2 Global Group is accelerating its global expansion through portfolio company VR LIFE, which recently closed a $650,000 seed round, more than doubling the implied value of H2 Investment's 18.26% stake to approximately $1.38 million. This strengthens the Group's position in the global medical device market, of which the US comprises 46%.

'We are building a vertically integrated MedTech ecosystem combining breakthrough Japanese technology and science, European clinical validation, and global capital to address the most pressing healthcare challenges', stated David Marsalek, CEO and Founder of H2 Global Group.

Japanese Science, Technology and Global Patents

The platform is built on over 19 years of research led by co-founder Professor Shigeo Ohta. The Group holds a number of international patents and utility models, where one of the key patents covers the prevention and therapy of Alzheimer's dementia, currently being expanded also to the US. H2 Global Group's subsidiary H2 Medical Technologies entered the registration phase of the world's first medical device utilising molecular hydrogen.

The therapeutic potential of molecular hydrogen is supported by over 3,000 scientific publications and more than 150 human studies. The company's initial focus is on supporting the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's dementia, with potential expansion to type 2 diabetes, inflammatory diseases of the eye and ear, skin diseases, and wound healing support.

VR Vitalis: Certified Medical Device

The platform's second component is VR Vitalis, a certified medical device (MDR) by VR LIFE, deployed in over 40 European hospitals, including a veteran hospital in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. This advanced SaaS system covers seven key rehabilitation areas: upper and lower limbs, back and neck, breathing exercises, cognitive training, fine motor skills, and relaxation. Clinical results show 24–50% pain reduction, 60% higher motivation, and a 3:1 patient-to-therapist ratio, significantly reducing staffing costs.

Growing Military Interest

H2 Global Group has registered preliminary interest from European military procurement channels for physical regeneration and PTSD support. With 14.3% of frontline workers suffering PTSD symptoms and 76% of paramedics reporting chronic stress, the platform addresses both cellular damage through a special combination of molecular hydrogen and psychological relief through VR Vitalis.

Strategic Exit Potential

With a pre-money valuation of approximately $80 million, H2 Global Group targets a transaction value of $500 million to $1.5 billion within three years, supported by proprietary IP and ongoing FDA preparations in the US, and has opened an investment window prior to upcoming clinical milestones.

About H2 Global Group

H2 Global Group is a Czech Republic-based European technology group specialising in the medical use of molecular hydrogen and connecting smart capital with innovation across MedTech, HealthTech, longevity, and long-term care.

www.H2global.group

www.H2medical.com

Media Contact

David Marsalek

david.marsalek@H2global.group

Prague, CZ