Elon Musk told an Israeli government-hosted tech summit on 18 May 2026 that Israel is 'by far number one in the world' in innovation per capita, calling the claim objectively true at a moment when the country remains at war in Gaza and faces mounting international scrutiny.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive made the remarks virtually during the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit at Expo Tel Aviv, an event hosted by Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety and attended by business leaders, academics and government officials from more than 25 countries. Musk had originally been scheduled to appear in person as the guest of honour, but the conference was postponed from its March date following Israel's military operation against Iran, and he ultimately joined via video link from Texas.

His praise landed on the same day he signalled that a record-breaking SpaceX initial public offering was imminent, framing the Tel Aviv appearance as a moment where geopolitics, technology and billion-dollar corporate strategy intersected.

A 2 a.m. Appearance and a Pointed Claim

Musk joined the summit from Austin, Texas, at roughly 2 a.m. local time, a detail reported by multiple observers at the event. When asked to deliver a message to Israeli innovators, he offered an unqualified endorsement. 'I'm a huge admirer of the innovation coming out of Israel,' Musk said. 'I think it is objectively true that Israel punches high above its weight for population. My hat is off to Israel for just how much incredible innovation. Innovation per capita, Israel is by far number one in the world.'

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Elon called Israel number one in the world for innovation per capita. By far.



"I'm a huge admirer of the innovation coming out of Israel. I think, objectively, that Israel punches far above its weight for its population."pic.twitter.com/88wvs9zhlB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 18, 2026

The conference was conducted under the auspices of Israel's transport ministry and brought together Mobileye chief executive Amnon Shashua, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and Maniv Mobility founder Michael Granoff among its featured speakers.

Musk's participation had been arranged following a conversation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Regev, according to a statement from conference organisers. That involvement of the prime minister's office in securing a tech billionaire's appearance at a mobility conference speaks to the diplomatic weight Netanyahu has placed on Musk's public endorsements.

אילון מאסק, האיש המוביל בעולם בחדשנות: ״ישראל מספר אחת בעולם בחדשנות לנפש״.



תודה לך אילון! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mfY1b5kO75 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 19, 2026

Netanyahu amplified the moment swiftly. On 19 May, he shared a video clip of Musk's remarks on X, thanking 'the world's leading man in innovation.' The two have a documented relationship: Musk toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza with Netanyahu in November 2023 following the Hamas massacre of 7 October, and the subsequent period saw negotiations over a Starlink agreement allowing SpaceX's satellite internet network to serve Israeli government offices and critical infrastructure. Starlink formally began operating in Israel in August 2025, with plans confirmed by the Israeli Communications Ministry.

What the Data Shows

Musk's framing of Israel as the world's uncontested per-capita innovation leader is a popularisation rather than a precise statistical claim. The WIPO Global Innovation Index 2025, the most comprehensive international benchmark of its kind, ranks Israel 14th overall among 139 economies, up one place from 15th in 2024. Switzerland leads the overall index for a 15th consecutive year, followed by Sweden and the United States.

Where Israel does lead outright is in a cluster of indicators that map closely to Musk's framing. According to WIPO, Israel ranks first globally in overall R&D expenditure relative to GDP, venture capital received, university-industry R&D collaboration, and R&D performed by business.

It also tops the index for unicorn company valuation, a measure of high-growth private companies. The GII report notes that Israel 'dominates seven innovation indicators,' placing it joint third with Hong Kong in the number of top-ranked indicators, behind only Switzerland and the United States.

Start-up density data supports a broader version of the claim. StartupBlink's 2025 ecosystem report ranked Israel third globally as a start-up ecosystem overall, with 3,973 active start-ups and total funding exceeding $6.58 billion (roughly £5.2 billion). The country's population stands at approximately 9.8 million, making the density of funded start-ups among the highest in the world by any per-capita measure.

What Musk's claim elides is the distinction between leading in specific venture and R&D metrics versus leading in composite innovation output, a category where countries with larger research universities, public science programmes, and manufacturing bases score higher.

Praise in Wartime, and What It Signals

The timing of Musk's remarks is difficult to separate from Israel's current political position. The country has faced international legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice, with South Africa leading a case examining Israeli conduct in Gaza under the Genocide Convention. Several governments have restricted trade and diplomatic contacts.

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In that environment, an endorsement from the world's wealthiest individual, delivered at a government-hosted conference and amplified by the prime minister, carries a political dimension that the summit's mobility framing does not fully contain.

Musk has visited Israel once, in November 2023, touring the site of the Kfar Aza massacre with Netanyahu and meeting with families of hostages. That visit coincided with discussions over the Starlink deal that has since been formalised. His Monday remarks extended a pattern of public alignment with Israeli state positions at moments of heightened international tension, a pattern that his own use of the word 'objectively' does little to neutralise.

Israel's performance on WIPO's innovation indicators is substantive and independently documented. Musk's advocacy for that performance, however, arrives wrapped in commercial relationships, a prior diplomatic visit orchestrated alongside a major infrastructure deal, and a summit whose guest list was shaped at least in part by a conversation between the world's richest person and the Israeli prime minister.

Whether Israel is 'by far number one' depends entirely on which numbers you choose to count.