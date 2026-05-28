Webflow is the latest company to announce layoffs as it joins the growing list of organizations transitioning to artificial intelligence (AI). Company CEO Linda Tong made the announcement on Wednesday, 27 May, relaying the decision to employees who were reportedly caught unaware.

It was unfortunate news for employees, although the manner of notification was questioned. Some alleged they were not properly informed, and there were workers who reported being locked out of their company accounts without warning.

Who Stays, Who Goes?

An affected individual, believed to be among the laid-off employees, shared his issue on LinkedIn. Known as Mark W., a software engineer according to his profile, he shared that he was unable to begin work after discovering he had been locked out of his Webflow laptop.

'Rumor has it we've been laid off, but I don't have an email or any message to confirm anything,' Mark W. wrote.

In Tong's post, the Webflow CEO claimed that she had shared the news with company employees, something she explicitly stated at the start of her blog post announcement.

'Earlier today, I shared this news with Webflow employees. I'm sharing a version of that message here, because this is an important moment for Webflow, our customers, and our community,' Tong started. 'Today, we made the difficult decision to restructure Webflow's team and operating model. As a result, many of our Webflow teammates are leaving the company today,' the message continued.

CEO Linda Tong's entire blog here

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Earlier today, I shared this news with Webflow employees. I’m sharing a version of that message here, because this is an important moment for Webflow, our customers, and our community.



Today, we made the difficult decision to restructure… pic.twitter.com/HboLn959MS — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) May 27, 2026

At first glance, that message suggested that affected employees were properly informed. However, Mark W.'s case raises concerns, indicating that there were potentially laid-off workers who were not properly informed about their status.

Regardless, the software engineer appeared to give Tong the benefit of the doubt.

'I don't think Linda would lay people off again without letting them know first, especially if they're on a closed work permit in a foreign country and it would mean relocating their whole family, I'm certain she would have the dignity to let folks know in a better way," Mark W. said.

Considering he tagged Tong and his manager, Christopher Harrop, both are likely aware of Mark W.'s concern. But the key question remains whether the software engineer was part of those who were laid off.

As of this writing, it remains unclear how many employees were left without a job following Tong's announcement. Webflow is estimated to have between 500 and 1,000 employees according to its LinkedIn page.

Another AI Believer

Tong admitted that it was not an easy decision to make and acknowledged the impact of leaving some people without work. She recognised that a simple thank you does not suffice but maintained that the decision was necessary to embrace change, specifically the transition to AI.

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'To those leaving Webflow: thank you. You helped shape this company. (...) Your work here matters. I know a thank you does not make today easier, but I mean it,' Tong stated. 'We have to change where we invest and change the size and shape of the team. That's why I'm making this decision today,' she added.

It is hardly surprising to see Webflow follow the moves of other companies embracing AI. Companies such as Amazon, Cloudflare and Meta have been laying off workers, believing it would help reduce costs and support revenue growth.

As explained in a previous post, AI adoption comes at a price. It is not a fixed cost, meaning added expenses moving forward are unavoidable. AI models require customisation to ensure they fit within an organisation's business processes. Depending on what programming is required, doing so entails costs — figures that vary depending on the level of enhancement a company requires.