The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for the family's first time since 2022. But despite public anticipation, royal watchers believe a reunion with their Wales cousins is unlikely.

Despite the surprise decision of the Sussexes to relocate to England, royal experts believe their busy schedules will likely prevent them from reuniting with their cousins Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

Archie, who was born in England in 2019, met several senior members of the royal family as an infant. Lilibet, who was born in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021, first visited the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Both children have otherwise grown up in the US.

Why a Reunion is Unlikely

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Page Six, 'Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill from all parties involved.'

Emily Nash of Hello! magazine shares that a gathering of the cousins is 'far too soon to say'. A chance encounter at a larger family event is a likely venue for them to meet.

Harry attended the 2024 Invictus Games ceremony in London. Royal expert Tom Quinn said that the Waleses reportedly "suggested" that Harry and Meghan bring their children in their visits to spend some time with their cousins.

'William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far,' Quinn told The Mirror in April 2024.

A Royal Bond

Do the brothers want their children to develop a bond?

Nash also shared in a Page Six interview that the key relationship that should be resolved is that of the brothers. 'In any family, you would hope that cousins would have a chance to spend time together and grow up together, and I'm sure they don't feel any differently,' she added.

Prince Harry has expressed interest in reconciling with his brother. 'With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point,' he is quoted in a GQ magazine interview.

The escalating tension between the brothers started in 2018. It also involved the wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan.

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back as senior working royals. This was followed by several bombshell interviews and the book 'Spare', alleging behind-the-scenes conflicts.

King Charles reportedly extended an olive branch by inviting Harry and Meghan to stay at a royal residence during their visit. He also allegedly offered to take care of their security arrangements.

Royal watchers believe the king wants to stay on neutral ground and would rather focus on building a relationship with his son and grandchildren.