A report alleging that books about paedophilia and other disturbing material were found in a Mexico storage unit rented under Thomas Markle's name has intensified scrutiny of Meghan Markle's estranged father, even as he denounces related child sexual abuse material claims as 'sick lies'.

Published on 30 October 2026, the Mexican report emerged alongside a forensic investigation in the Philippines, where police are analysing electronic devices linked to earlier allegations made by Thomas Markle Jr, and a UK watchdog inquiry into how the Metropolitan Police handled an initial warning letter about possible offences abroad.

What the Mexico Storage Unit Report Claims

The Daily Mail said its reporter inspected a five-foot by ten-foot unit in Rosarito Beach. According to its investigation, rental records showed an agreement under Markle's name dating to 2017.

The newspaper said a reporter gained access after rental payments had allegedly gone unpaid for two years. The lease, access arrangements and ownership of the reported items have not been independently verified.

Among the belongings, the paper described books about paedophilia, magazines, photographs and film negatives that it considered concerning. It also reported family photographs and correspondence alongside other personal effects.

The contents, provenance and legal status of the alleged imagery remain unverified. A publication discussing paedophilia does not, by itself, establish illegal possession, and no independent forensic assessment of the Mexican materials has been published.

Nor does a storage agreement under somebody's name demonstrate who placed a particular item there. The Daily Mail's account does not establish that Markle knew about, obtained or knowingly possessed any illegal material.

The newspaper said it alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to its findings. That notification should not be confused with confirmation of an FBI investigation into the Mexican unit.

The bureau previously acknowledged awareness of the wider Philippine allegations and said it could assist authorities there. No publicly verified FBI findings about the Rosarito Beach material were identified in the reports.

Thomas Markle's Response as Cebu Police Analyse Devices

Markle, 82, has firmly rejected the earlier Philippine allegations. In comments reported before the Mexican story appeared, he described them as 'sick lies' and said he had 'nothing to hide'.

Asked by the Mail on Sunday about an alleged photograph said to resemble him, he responded, 'I have never been in a photograph like that.' Those statements were not a direct response to the storage-unit report.

In Cebu, the Philippine National Police has obtained a court warrant to examine electronic devices surrendered by Thomas Markle Jr. His complaint concerned material he said he discovered among his father's possessions.

Regional prosecutor Graeme Elmido confirmed on 30 October that forensic examinations were progressing. Some devices were sent to Manila because Cebu investigators lacked equipment needed for aspects of the analysis.

'We will follow where the evidence leads us,' Elmido said in an interview with BusinessMirror. He stressed that police must examine the materials before deciding whether evidence justifies a criminal complaint.

A warrant permits investigators to examine potential evidence. It does not establish the material's contents, its ownership or anybody's guilt. Authorities have not announced findings proving criminal wrongdoing by Markle.

Watchdog Probes Met Police Handling of Earlier Warning

Separately, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced an independent investigation on 30 October into the Metropolitan Police's handling of an earlier warning.

The Met confirmed that its Protection Command received a letter in January 2019 alleging possible offences outside the United Kingdom. Officers passed it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office, but did not alert other law enforcement agencies.

Following an internal review, the Met referred its handling of the correspondence to the watchdog on 29 October. Commander Adam Slonecki said referrals to relevant overseas authorities were now under way.

The IOPC inquiry concerns police decisions, not a finding that the allegations against Markle are true. A separate possible data-handling issue has been returned to the Met for consideration.

Meghan said in a statement on 23 October that she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations and concerned for 'any children who may have been harmed'. She referred to a letter sent in 2018, while the Met's records specify receipt in January 2019.

The duchess said her decision to keep Markle away from her children was intended to protect them. In Cebu, forensic work continues as prosecutors assess whether the evidence supports any formal charges.