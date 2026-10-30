Prince Harry is reportedly concerned that Meghan Markle could abandon plans to build a life in Britain, just as the Duke of Sussex attempts to rebuild his relationship with his home country. According to a report published by Radar Online on 29 October, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be struggling with the transition and increasingly drawn towards returning to California.

The couple returned to Britain on 26 August with their children, Archie and Lilibet, following several years in the United States. The family is believed to be based in the Cotswolds, although they have retained their Montecito property. However, sources cited by the outlet claim Meghan has found the adjustment more difficult than anticipated, raising questions about the family's long-term plans.

Why Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Struggling With Life in Britain

According to Radar Online, Meghan has struggled to adjust to her new surroundings despite maintaining a supportive public image. Insiders claim she misses the family's Montecito home, the familiarity of the place and her established friendships in the US.

The reported difficulties are said to extend beyond homesickness. Sources cited by the publication suggested that Meghan has found the quieter pace of the British countryside challenging. Alleged objections from some locals to her presence and security arrangements have also reportedly complicated her efforts to settle into the community.

One source suggested that Meghan initially believed returning to Britain could give the family an opportunity to begin a different chapter. However, the experience has allegedly brought back difficult memories associated with her previous time in the country.

The source also suggested that Harry's attachment to Britain differs considerably from his wife's. Although his relationship with the country is reportedly complicated, it remains the place where he grew up and where he maintains important personal connections.

According to the insider, Harry is concerned that Meghan could 'quit Britain forever', potentially leaving him facing difficult decisions about where the family should establish its long-term home.

These claims have not been independently verified, and neither the Duke nor Duchess has publicly addressed the allegations.

Why California Could Be More Appealing to Meghan Markle

Meghan's reported preference for California is also linked to her proximity to her mum, Doria Ragland. According to Radar Online's sources, having her mother nearby has been an important part of her family life, particularly while raising two young children.

Although telephone conversations and occasional visits can help maintain their relationship, the insider suggested that they might not replace the everyday support Meghan is accustomed to receiving. Being separated from her familiar support network could therefore make adjusting to Britain more challenging.

A possible return to California during the Christmas holidays could also influence her thinking. Spending time back in Montecito would reportedly allow Meghan to reconnect with her previous surroundings, friends and family.

If she feels more comfortable returning to her former home, it could reinforce her preference for keeping California as the family's principal base. However, these claims remain based on unnamed sources and should not be interpreted as confirmation that she intends to leave Britain permanently.

Harry Faces Christmas Heartbreak Over Meghan's Royal Family Concerns

The reported uncertainty over Britain comes as Harry and Meghan are also said to have differing expectations for the upcoming Christmas holidays. The former actress reportedly prefers to spend the festive period in California rather than wait to discover whether the Royal Family will invite them to Sandringham.

Sources speaking to Closer claimed Harry had hoped to spend Christmas in Britain as part of his efforts to rebuild relationships with his relatives, particularly King Charles III. He reportedly wanted Meghan to remain in the country, with the possibility of attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas gathering still being discussed.

However, Meghan is said to have been unwilling to wait for an invitation that might never arrive. One source told the publication: 'Harry did his best to persuade Meghan they should stay, but she wasn't prepared to sit around and be humiliated, waiting to see if the royals would extend an invite'.

For now, the accounts remain based largely on unnamed sources, and the couple's reported holiday preferences should not be mistaken for confirmation of a permanent departure from Britain.