The Prince and Princess of Wales marked Halloween on Saturday, 31 October, by sharing a photograph of Prince Louis as a toddler beside a pumpkin. Taken by Catherine, Princess of Wales, when Louis was one, it appeared on the couple's official Instagram account. It was their first Halloween-themed social media post, according to reports that day.

The caption read: 'Happy Halloween! 🎃' The account also identified the photograph as showing 'Prince Louis, aged 1, photographed by The Princess of Wales'. Louis turned eight on 23 April, making the image a glimpse of his early childhood rather than a recent family update.

The photograph shows Louis leaning towards a pumpkin outdoors. The couple did not disclose when or where it was taken. The Waleses chose an older family image for the holiday.

Why The Prince Louis Pumpkin Photo Stands Out

William and Catherine, both 44, have not routinely marked Halloween on their public social media accounts. This year's post offers a rare holiday glimpse of family life, but reveals little about their private celebrations.

Earlier sightings suggest the family did observe Halloween privately. These accounts were not announcements from the royal household.

In 2022, Jay Rutland shared a photograph of Catherine and the children trick-or-treating at home. He wrote: 'For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are.' He continued: 'This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween.'

USA Today's report on 31 October 2026 recounted Rutland's post and earlier Halloween sightings. His account provides a public description of the visit, but it was not a statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Earlier Halloween Sightings and Louis's Milestones

Another reported sighting came in Norfolk in 2019. Kathy Whittaker said she saw Catherine, then the Duchess of Cambridge, shopping for Halloween costumes with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. People magazine reported the account. The couple did not publicly confirm the details, so the visit remains a reported sighting.

Louis is fourth in line to the British throne, after his father, Prince William, and his older siblings, George and Charlotte. George is 13 and Charlotte is 11. The Royal Family's published line of succession confirms Louis's position.

For Louis's eighth birthday in April, his parents released a portrait taken by photographer Matt Porteous. They also shared a video montage showing him playing cricket and jumping into the sea. Its caption read: 'Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!'

The beach footage appeared to show a family day outdoors, but the location was not identified in the caption. Holkham Beach has been suggested elsewhere, but the location remains unconfirmed.

The Halloween image returns attention to Louis as a baby and credits his mother as photographer. The couple have not said whether they will share Halloween photographs in future years, or whether George and Charlotte will feature in similar posts.

For now, the photograph is a rare Halloween greeting shared directly by the Prince and Princess of Wales.